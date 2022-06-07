Guam reports 366th COVID-19-related death; 95 new cases

Share











Guam Joint Information Center reported yesterday the U.S. territory’s 366th COVID-19-related fatality.

According to the JIC news release, Guam’s latest COVID-19-related fatality occurred at the Guam Memorial Hospital on June 7, 2022. The patient was a 74-year-old female, fully vaccinated without a booster, with underlying health conditions, who tested positive on May 27.

“Loss and sadness have yet to cease, and to her family and friends, we send our thoughts and prayers to you in your time of mourning,” said Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero om the JIC statement. “While we may be fatigued in this fight, we must continue to do our part to protect ourselves and those we love. For our elderly and sick, please continue to wear your mask and to all our community members, please stay up-to-date with your vaccinations to ensure the optimum protection from this virus.”

The day before, JIC reported Guam’s 365th COVID-19-related fatality: a 49-year-old male, vaccinated with one booster, with underlying health conditions, who tested positive on May 8. He died at GMH on June 4, 2022.

To date, there have been a total of 49,473 officially reported cases in Guam, 365 deaths, 371 cases in active isolation, and 48,737 not in active isolation. (Saipan Tribune)