JKPL will host RDR Game Day on Saturday

In honor of a beloved friend and colleague, Roy Diaz Rechebei, the Joeten-Kiyu Public Library will be celebrating the Roy Diaz Rechebei or RDR Game Day this Saturday, March 11, 2023, to mark the fifth year since he was called to eternal life on March 11, 2018.

JKPL is invitingall “Magic: The Gathering” players to join and keep their draft booster cards by the end of the game day. MTG card set that will be used for this game day is “Unfinity.” Special thanks go out to the Rechebei family for sponsoring the event.

For more information regarding this event or how to sponsor this event, contact Joey Songsong at (670) 235-7323. We welcome and encourage sponsors to please consider donating cash contributions to RDR Game Day. (PR)