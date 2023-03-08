BMV unsure when license system will be up and running

Share











After over a month since their license system went down, the Department of Public Safety Bureau of Motor Vehicles is unsure when it will be up and running again.

According to the Department of Public Safety, the BMV’s Real ID driver’s license system is still undergoing maintenance and remains down.

When asked when maintenance of the system would be completed, DPS stated they are unsure.

DPS stated that while their system remains down, BMV will continue to issue temporary licenses. This means motorists applying for a Real ID or a non-Real ID driver’s license will be issued a temporary certificate, which will be valid for 15 days.

Then, once the Real ID machine maintenance is completed, those temporary certificates will be replaced with a regular Real ID or non-Real ID driver’s license card.

DPS said in the event the maintenance of the machines is not completed in 15 days, the temporary certificates can be updated by BMV free of charge.