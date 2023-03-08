BMV unsure when license system will be up and running

By
|
Posted on Mar 09 2023

Tag:
Share

After over a month since their license system went down, the Department of Public Safety Bureau of Motor Vehicles is unsure when it will be up and running again.

According to the Department of Public Safety, the BMV’s Real ID driver’s license system is still undergoing maintenance and remains down.

When asked when maintenance of the system would be completed, DPS stated they are unsure.

DPS stated that while their system remains down, BMV will continue to issue temporary licenses. This means motorists applying for a Real ID or a non-Real ID driver’s license will be issued a temporary certificate, which will be valid for 15 days.

Then, once the Real ID machine maintenance is completed, those temporary certificates will be replaced with a regular Real ID or non-Real ID driver’s license card. 

DPS said in the event the maintenance of the machines is not completed in 15 days, the temporary certificates can be updated by BMV free of charge.

Kimberly Bautista Esmores | Reporter
Kimberly Bautista Esmores has covered a wide range of news beats, including the community, housing, crime, and more. She now covers sports for the Saipan Tribune. Contact her at kimberly_bautista@saipantribune.com.

Related Posts

0

Prosecution opposes Sagana’s request for findings in FBI investigation into the BMV

Posted On Mar 02 2023
, By
0

BMV will be closed on Monday

Posted On Jan 06 2023
, By
0

FBI raids BMV, DPS

Posted On Dec 19 2022
, By
BMV
0

BMV to resume all-day services starting today, Monday

Posted On Mar 28 2022
, By
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

This poll is no longer accepting votes

Do you support repealing the “touchback” provision governing the CNMI’s foreign workers program?
Vote

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

February 2023 - April 2023 Issue

Today’s Front Page

March 2023

Life and Style

Whale of a carve nets Kohler win

Posted On Nov 02 2022

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

Environment

Conference highlights UOG Marine Lab’s quest to restore reefs

Posted On Dec 29 2022

Grant heightens interest in agriculture, beekeeping

Posted On Jun 30 2022

Preparing brilliants minds for the CNMI’s future

Posted On May 12 2022

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - March 8, 2023

Posted On Mar 08 2023

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - February 27, 2023

Posted On Feb 27 2023
Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - February 23, 2023

Posted On Feb 23 2023

BIBA MARIANAS!

Ralph

Torres and OPD break grounds on the Garapan Revitalization Project

Posted On Nov 15 2022
woman weaving

Hafa Adai-Tirow Cultural Experience on Tuesdays, Thursdays

Posted On Aug 04 2022

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Weather Forecast

March 9, 2023, 6:10 AM
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy
27°C
real feel: 31°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 93%
wind speed: 7 m/s ENE
wind gusts: 7 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 6:29 AM
sunset: 6:26 PM
© 2023 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2023 Saipan Tribune