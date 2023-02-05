Joint hearing for typhoons recovery grant projects

By
|
Posted on Feb 06 2023
Manglona

Sen. Paul A. Manglona (Ind-Rota) and Rep. Vincent Aldan (Ind-Saipan) have decided to hold a joint public hearing with officials of the Northern Marianas Housing Corp. regarding the status of the projects under the $243.9 million Community Development Block Grant-Disaster Recovery grant agreement.

Manglona, who chairs the Senate Committee on Public Utilities, Transportation and Communications, said Thursday last week that he had met with his House of Representatives counterpart, PUTC chair Aldan, and that they agreed to do the hearing jointly, to which the members agreed.
“Tough times call for working together,” he said.

Aldan

Manglona and Aldan set the hearing for this Thursday, Feb. 9, at 9am in the Senate chamber.

Manglona was supposed to hold the Senate PUTC hearing last Friday to get an update from NMHC, which administers the funds. The CNMI received an allocation of CDBG-DR funds as a result of the damage it sustained from typhoons Mangkhut and Yutu.

Manglona and Aldan requested NMHC corporate director Jesse S. Palacios, NMHC deputy corporate director Zenie P.

Mafnas and many others to provide comments as witnesses.

Among the topics on the agenda are list of infrastructure projects for senatorial districts, housing programs, and Public Assistance Office’s listing of projects.

Ferdie De La Torre | Reporter
Ferdie Ponce de la Torre is a senior reporter of Saipan Tribune. He has a bachelor’s degree in journalism and has covered all news beats in the CNMI. He is a recipient of the CNMI Supreme Court Justice Award. Contact him at ferdie_delatorre@Saipantribune.com
