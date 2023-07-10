JROTC battalions take part in LibDay Parade

Share











Junior Reserve Officers Training Corps cadets from Saipan Southern High School, Kagman High School, Tinian High School, and Rota High School gathered as a brigade to take part in the Liberation Day Parade last July 4.

Battalion commanders from each school led the whole brigade, followed by the cadets who were carrying their battalion colors. A few cadets and the instructors called cadence while marching along the parade route.

When they were almost near the end point at the Garapan Fishing Base where the reviewing stand was located, the cadets halted and presented arms to the CNMI dignitaries and other special guests.

The cadets had their last formation for the day as soon as they reached the end point of the parade.

Before the parade started, the cadets practiced and were busy preparing until it was time for the parade to start. (PR)