Judiciary nears launch of electronic recording services

The Judiciary is nearing the launch date of its electronic recording system of land documents and other filings at the Commonwealth Recorder’s Office. The Judiciary anticipates the initial rollout of e-recording by November 2022 after several months of planning and development.

The electronic recording application will provide the Commonwealth with a fully integrated online portal for title companies, banks, attorneys, and members of the public to submit documents for recording and researching recorded documents, data, and images. The portal will assist in streamlining the recording process, by reducing the need to physically visit the Commonwealth Recorder’s Office. Users will be able to access the Judiciary’s electronic recording system at their convenience from any electronic device with internet access.

The transition to an electronic recording system is part of a Judiciary-wide strategic plan to modernize court technology and processes, while making access to judicial services easier for the public. The project is one component of the Judiciary’s digitization and scanning project which involves the scanning of tens of thousands of documents dating back to the Trust Territory era.

“We are very excited to launch this project with TriMin System and its subcontractor, TurnKey Solutions. We will soon provide the public with a quick and simplified recordation process and access to records,” said director of Courts Sonia A. Camacho.

“This journey began with the passage of Public Law 21-39, which established the Commonwealth Recorder’s Act of 2020, and continued with our Supreme Court promulgating its Rules of Electronic Recordation in June 2021. We are now in the third and final stage of this endeavor,” said Commonwealth recorder Kelsey G. Aldan.

Before embarking on the e-recording transition, the Judiciary, led by e-Recording Committee chair Justice Perry B. Inos, met with representatives from banks, government agencies, and title companies to discuss the implementation plans, all expressing support for the project.

The Commonwealth Recorder’s Office will be available to assist customers with this transition to a digital platform. Court staff on Saipan, Tinian, and Rota began training in September, and training will be made available in October for banks, title companies, attorneys, and members of the general public.

The Judiciary will publish its updated recording and filing fees in the coming weeks, which will take into account the added convenience and user-friendly capabilities of the electronic recording system.

The project was made possible through the Judiciary’s receipt of American Rescue Plan Act funds. For inquiries, please contact Director of Courts, Sonia A. Camacho at (670) 236-9807, (670) 287-7334, or soniac@nmijudiciary.com. (PR)