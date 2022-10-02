$50K bail for man who threatened another with bat

Share











The Superior Court has imposed a $50,000 bail on a man accused of attempting to assault another man with a baseball bat on Tinian.

Last week, Superior Court Associate Judge Joseph Camacho imposed a $50,000 unsecured bail on Vicente B. Cruz Jr., 27, who is facing charges of assault with a dangerous weapon and disturbing the peace.

According to court documents, on Aug. 30, 2022, at approximately 8:33pm, Juanis King called the Department of Public Safety’s front desk requesting for police assistance at his residence on Tinian because Cruz allegedly kept passing by his house trying to start a fight.

At approximately 8:35pm that same night, DPS officer Mark Mapeso arrived at King’s house located in Marpo Heights II where he immediately noticed a few flower pots around the residence had been knocked down.

In an interview with King, Mapeso learned that Cruz came to the residence in his car and when he exited his car, he brought with him a baseball bat and swung at him to try to start a fight.

King said he then charged at Cruz in an attempt to take away the bat, causing them both to fall to the ground knocking some flower pots down.

Cruz allegedly got back up with the bat, and ran to his vehicle, and began yelling and harassing King. After King told Cruz to leave his property because he called the Police, prompting Cruz to leave.

King noted that Cruz smelled strongly of alcohol.

After the interview, officers located the vehicle Cruz was operating at a nearby residence but he was not around. Officers continued to make routine checks for the individual but couldn’t locate Cruz.

Last Sept. 6, at about 5:03pm, firefighter Augustine Dosalua came to DPS front desk to report that Cruz was yelling at the intersection of the PM Building and Jose Borja’s residence.

On the same day, at approximately 5:06pm, officers Mapeso and Dustin Sablan arrived at the location and met with Cruz who refused assistance and stated that he was okay.

Officers noticed that Cruz was intoxicated.

Officer Mapeso then reminded Cruz that he was out on bail, and advised him to stay out of trouble.

Later that same day at approximately 5:40pm, officer Janel Aldan called DPS front desk to report that Cruz was spotted at Kammer Beach walking around asking people to fight.

Cruz was later arrested for assault with a dangerous weapon and disturbing the peace.