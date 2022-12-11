Judiciary to hold 10th Law and the Freshman Legislator Seminar

By
|
Posted on Dec 12 2022
The Judiciary has scheduled the Law and the Freshman Legislator Seminar on Friday, Jan. 6, 2023, during which judges of the NMI Judiciary and U.S. District Court will give several presentations to the newly elected members of the CNMI Legislature.

All nine newly-elected legislators—one senator and eight representatives—have been invited to attend the program at the Guma’ Hustisia. Those legislators are:

  • Senator-elect Dennis C. Mendiola (Rota)
  • Representative-elect Vincent S. Aldan (Saipan)
  • Representative-elect Diego F. Camacho (Saipan)
  • Representative-elect Manny T. Castro (Saipan)
  • Representative-elect Marissa Flores (Saipan)
  • Representative-elect Malcom Omar (Saipan)
  • Representative-elect Angelo A. Camacho (Saipan)
  • Representative-elect Thomas DLC Manglona (Saipan)
  • Representative-elect Julie A. Ogo (Rota)

The full program includes a lecture on the Covenant, the CNMI and U.S. constitutions, an overview of the judicial process, a discussion of common law, a presentation on legal research, and a roundtable discussion between newly-elected representatives and local and federal judges.

“We are enthusiastically awaiting this year’s Law and the Freshman Legislator Seminar,” said Alexandro C. Castro, chief justice of the NMI Supreme Court. “The program has always been an excellent way for the judges and court staff to meet our new representatives and for those representatives to revisit the operations of the judicial branch of government.”

The Judiciary held the first installment of the seminar in 2004, and 80 legislators have participated since that time. Positive reviews of the program’s informative and constructive nature have led to continued demand. (PR)

