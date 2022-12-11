Chinese tourism market could return next year

By
|
Posted on Dec 12 2022
The CNMI is still on the economic road to recovery after losing its main source of revenue—tourism—at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. Fortunately, the Korean and Japanese markets have begun to trickle in, with the Chinese market anticipated to follow suit in the spring or summer of 2023.

The Chinese market has been the CNMI’s biggest market for years, followed closely by Korea and Japan but, following the COVID-19 pandemic, China has been among the last countries to lift its strict COVID-19 restrictions, which in turn has resulted in the absence of the market from the CNMI for nearly three years now.

Fortunately, according to Marianas Visitors Authority board member Ivan Quichocho, MVA is hopeful that the market will return sometime next year and tourism for the CNMI could possibly see pre-pandemic numbers by 2024.

“There is a lot of noise right now in China about the zero-COVID policy, meaning the central government of China might be motivated to start lifting the restrictions of zero-COVID sooner rather than later. Because of this, we are optimistic that around spring or summer next year, we might be able to see the return of the China market,” he said.

Quichocho, who spoke at the MVA general membership meeting last Thursday, stated that MVA is hopeful that China will ease its zero-COVID policy, allowing its people to travel at ease again.

He added that in the event China does ease back its restrictions, MVA is ready to work with partners in China to resume direct service to the CNMI as soon as possible.

“We’re all very hopeful because they’re a very significant part of our tourism arrival. As a matter of fact, the Chinese arrival, part of them came over [from] Korea. What that does is it provides Korean airlines a healthy load so they in turn can continue to add more flights to the CNMI to take on the demand. But nothing beats direct service and the Chinese market lifts restrictions, we can very quickly work with our partners in China to resume direct service,” he said.

As for creating a travel bubble for Chinese visitors, Quichocho said that will be at the discretion of the Chinese government, whether they would prefer to establish one with the CNMI or not.

“It’s all up to China because there are still some places, like Hong Kong, where you still need a [COVID-19] test upon arrival, then another test a day after. Even after that, you’re still a Code Yellow, meaning you can’t go into restaurants and establishments. Until we can see the lifting of that, that will usher in the reopening of the China market,” he said.

In preparation for the return of the Chinese market, Quichocho said the CNMI is ready in terms of hotel rooms, services, and even new establishments that would surely pique the interests of either returning or new Chinese tourists.

“We have a lot of hotel rooms open in the case these restrictions are lifted soon. Our travel industry partners have also started to bring their employees back to work to accommodate our tourists. There have also been a lot of new investments on the ground like new restaurants,” he stated.

The MVA general membership meeting was held last week at the Pacific Islands Club Saipan. It was the MVA’s first general membership meeting that was held face to face in the last two years due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Present at the meeting were CNMI stakeholders and Korea and Japan travel partners.

Kimberly Bautista Esmores | Reporter
Kimberly Bautista Esmores has covered a wide range of news beats, including the community, housing, crime, and more. She now covers sports for the Saipan Tribune. Contact her at kimberly_bautista@saipantribune.com.
