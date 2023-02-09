Juhn starts training at Hosei University

Share











CNMI national swimmer Juhn Tenorio has started training with the Hosei University Swimming Team.

The 18-year-old Marianas High School alumnus was invited to train with the varsity team ahead of other freshmen and two months before his actual enrollment ceremony.

“It’s a learning experience everyday since my teammates are at a high level,” he said in a social media message to Saipan Tribune.

Tenorio admitted that training with one of the top-ranked swimming teams in Japan is tough, to say the least.

“I wake up about 4:15am and prepare my gear, bike to the train station for about 20 minutes, and from the train station we walk another 20 minutes to the practice facility. It’s a struggle and it does get hard sometimes but I’m enjoying everything at the moment. Spending time with my comrades, practicing, gym work, and recovery. All these things make me happy not only as any athlete but as a person.”

Tenorio said his routine so far includes swimming about 6-8 kilometers everyday plus gym work, which encompasses all of three hours.

“It is a lot of work but I am 100% confident that if I keep this training up I will reach our goal in school!”

As for how he plans to balance swim practice with his college studies, Tenorio said he’s pretty confident he’ll be up to the task.

“I haven’t started any classes at the moment but I am sure I will be able to balance out my athletic career and my academic career. My swim team takes care of our schedule so all I have to do is follow that and I will be fine!”



His coach at Tsunami Saipan Swimming Center, Hiroyuki Kimura, said he’s not at all surprised that his ward got an early call-up from Hosei University’s swimming team.

“The Hosei University Swimming Team is a very traditional team with 100 years of history. It has produced many Olympians and World Championship medalists. Because it is such a team, practice is very high level and so hard. Juhn was a top swimmer in the NMI, but he is just an average swimmer in the Hosei team.”

The CNMI national swimming coach said Tenorio literally getting his feet wet bodes well for his budding college swimming career.

“In order to get used to the hard practice, he should start practicing earlier than his swimmates. Also, the Hosei team and coaches have high expectations of Juhn, so they allowed him to join the team practice early,” he said.

Kimura, however, advised Tenorio to also enjoy college life and is excited about this new chapter in his former swimmer’s life.

“Swimming practice is of course important, but enjoying college life is also as important. I want him to study hard and become a great swimming coach who will help the NMI in the future.”