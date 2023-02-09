Palacios is named MCS AlumKnight of the Year

Share











The AlumKnight Association of Mount Carmel School resumed its “Night with the Knights” in full force last Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, by handing out several awards that included recognizing Gov. Arnold I. Palacios as its AlumKnight of the Year.

The occasion, which is a major fundraiser for Mount Carmel School, was also highlighted by the announcement of the Class of the Year, Millennial Falcon of the Year, Parents of the Year, and the Legacy Teacher of the Year awardees.

After two years of suspending the annual event due to the pandemic, the AlumKnight Association helped celebrate the school’s 70th anniversary and concluded the weeklong celebration of Catholic Schools Week. The event was held at Saipan World Resort’s Taga Ballroom.

As this year’s AlumKnight of the Year, Palaciosm who is from the AlumKnight Class of 1974, was recognized for exemplifying the qualities desired of such an awardee since graduating from Mount Carmel School. “In his professional capacity, Gov. Palacios has served the CNMI community and government for more than 20 years cumulatively. He first dedicated much of his life to preserving and protecting the CNMI’s natural resources through the CNMI Division of Fish and Wildlife and the CNMI Department of Lands and Natural Resources. As an elected official, Gov. Palacios has also helped pass legislation that protects the environment, invest in the CNMI’s economy, and support education. Today, he is also the only elected official that has served as the House of Representatives speaker, Senate president, lieutenant governor, and now governor of the CNMI,” the recognition notes.

“I would like to thank Mount Carmel School’s AlumKnight Association for choosing me as AlumKnight of the Year for 2022, and I am truly humbled that I was chosen out of many of my fellow distinguished AlumKnights,” said Palacios. “Although it’s been many years since I graduated, I still live by the vision statement of my alma mater: to be guided by human and Christian values to help make the world a better place. To me, it is also a reminder for myself as governor to continue to guide our Commonwealth to make it a better place.”

The AlumKnight Class of the Year was awarded to the Class of 1990. Beyond their contributions as leaders and productive citizens, Mount Carmel School’s Class of 1990 continues to invest in the success of currents Knights. Since 2017, the Mount Carmel School Class of 1990 facilitated a scholarship program for a deserving Mount Carmel School senior who has successfully gained admission to a postsecondary institution. The Class of 1990 has also contributed scholarship donations to deserving student-athletes who would like to attend Mount Carmel School.

Class of 1990 AlumKnight Donna Flores said, “Mount Carmel School brought us together and our faith continues to keep us together. For that we are forever grateful.”

The 2022 Millennial Falcon of the Year award was presented to 2017 AlumKnight Thomas Manglona II. This year’s recipient exceeds the expectations of this award. Earning his bachelor’s degree from the University of California Berkeley and his master’s from Stanford University, Manglona has dedicated his time and service to journalism to tell the unique and complex stories of the people in the Pacific region. In his professional career, Manglona has already gained experience working with ABC7 News, co-founding Oceania Connects, and served as the executive director of CALTV at UCBerkeley. Presently, Manglona serves as KUAM’s regional correspondent for the CNMI.

“Mount Carmel School gave me opportunities to thrive and learn as a student, which laid a strong foundation for me to pursue my dreams and higher education. I’m just one of many AlumKnights giving back,” he said.

The 2022 Parents of the Year award was presented to Richard P. Kautz II and Regina Kautz. Beyond their support as long-time parents of Knights and AlumKnights of Mount Carmel School, the Kautz family has always supported Catholic education.

As devout Catholics, the Kautz couple instilled Catholic values, having each of their children serve as altar servers during their children’s youth, attend Sister Remedios Early Childhood Development Center and Mount Carmel School. In addition to their support of Catholic education, their family company, Kautz Glass, has continued to support school fundraisers as old as the Royal Court.

As part of their community outreach, the Kautz family have supported non-profit organizations that help strengthen the CNMI’s workforce. Along with their dedication to the Church, Rick and Regina Kautz have remained strong supporters of the school and active members in the community.

The 2022 Legacy Teacher of the Year award was presented to long-time educator and 1991 AlumKnight Dr. Galvin Deleon Guerrero, otherwise known as Dr. G. Beyond serving as the previous president of the school, Deleon Guerrero is a graduate of MCS, a former teacher, club advisor, vice principal, principal, and president of Mount Carmel School and dedicated more than 20 of his professional career giving back to MCS. During his time at MCS, Deleon Guerrero introduced and led college-preparatory programs and initiatives that continue to help Mount Carmel School and its students today.

“As an AlumKnight who learned so much from so many great teachers and mentors, I am humbled to join the ranks of other outstanding legacy teachers who have cultivated minds and hearts to see with Christ’s eyes,” said Deleon Guerrero.

Mount Carmel School president Frances Taimanao shared her profound appreciation for all AlumKnights and their continued support of MCS. “AlumKnights play a crucial role in the success of our beloved institution. From our team at MCS, thank you for joining us in the celebration of Catholic Schools Week but, more importantly, in the celebration the school’s 70th anniversary. Please continue to support our school by reaching out, giving back, and remaining Knight Strong.”

“Night with the Knights” is intended to raise much needed funds for MCS and bring together the school’s AlumKnight community. The event is also an opportunity for the association to recognize AlumKnights who continue to embody the missions and vision of Mount Carmel School as active members of the local community and beyond. For more information, visit www.mountcarmelsaipan.com. (Saipan Tribune)