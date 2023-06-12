June is CNMI Ocean Month

Gov. Arnold I. Palacios and Lt. Gov. David M. Apatang are joined by advocates and supporters after they proclaimed the month of June 2023 as CNMI Ocean Month and June 8, 2023, as CNMI Ocean Day at the Minachom Atdao in Susupe.
(OFFICE OF THE GOVERNOR)

To maintain and expand the preservation the CNMI’s ocean, the month of June has been designated as CNMI Ocean Month, highlighting how the ocean is the defining feature of our region and islands.

The proclamation signing, which was held during a short ceremony last June 8, 2023, at the Minachom Atdao in Susupe, enables the CNMI to join the global recognition of June as the World Oceans Month, and also recognized that day as CNMI Ocean Day, aligning with the globally-observed World Oceans Day.

Both Gov. Arnold I. Palacios and Lt. Gov. David M. Apatang signed the proclamation. Others present included Saipan Mayor Ramon “RB” Camacho, Bureau of Environmental and Coastal Quality officials and staff, Mariana Islands Nature Alliance executive director Roberta Guerrero, 500 Sails’ Milton Coleman Jr., Northern Marianas College president Dr. Galvin Deleon Guerrero, among others.

The proclamation recognizes that the CNMI’s ocean economy employs up to 8,300 people annually, making up an estimated 40% to 50% of local employment, and contributes about $922 million toward the CNMI’s annual gross domestic product.

The proclamation noted that “the total economic value of coral reefs and seagrass in the CNMI is $114.8 million annually, based on ecosystem services of commercial fishing, non-commercial fishing by residents, tourism and recreation, amenity and property value, research, biodiversity, and coastal protection…”

The proclamation also noted the ocean’s impact on the culture and traditions of all Pacific Islanders, as it serves as a connection and pathway among indigenous people and yet also the source of traditional knowledge and practice passed down from earlier generations. The proclamation noted the preservation and protection of the ocean as a responsibility for everyone, and encouraged responsible stewardship of our waters.

Palacios and Apatang encouraged all citizens to reflect on the value and importance of the CNMI’s ocean not only to our livelihoods and economy, but also as a source of recreation and enjoyment.

