MCS holds three commencement ceremonies

Share











To conclude the 2022-2023 school year, Mount Carmel School held its annual commencement ceremonies for all her student graduates. This year marked a special occasion as the school celebrated its 70th anniversary and all students were able to experience the most “normal” school year since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

All the ceremonies were held at the Mount Carmel Cathedral. Families unable to attend the ceremonies were able to watch the event through a livestream on the school’s Facebook page.

This year, Mount Carmel School conferred diplomas for 31 Kindergarten students, 51 eighth-grade students, and 36 graduating seniors.

Among the eighth-grade graduates, Hope Gianna McQuay and Jose Clarence Tenorio tied as their class’ salutatorians. Earning the top rank as valedictorian was Seung Woo Choi.

Among high school graduates from the class of 2023, Kyla Monique Bullan Cabrera and Brent Matthew Estacio Ortizo tied as the salutatorians. The class valedictorian for this school year was awarded to YuriHana Rosa Deleon Guerrero Sasamoto.

During her welcoming remarks at the school’s 2023 Commencement Ceremony on June 3, 2023, Mount Carmel School president Frances T. Taimanao commended the graduates and reminded them to keep their faith steadfast as they enter the next chapter of their lives.

“Graduation is a time of transition, a time to look back on all you have accomplished, and a time to look at what’s ahead. As you move to the next stage of your life, your soon to be college-life, I’d like to leave you with a few words of encouragement from the Bible in Proverbs Chapter 3 verses 5 to 6: ‘Trust in the Lord with all your heart and lean not on your own understanding. In all your ways acknowledge Him and He shall direct your path.’ No matter what challenges you may face in life, remember you can overcome them with your faith in God,” Taimanao said. “This is a beginning and not an end. You all are well on your way to making meaningful contributions to the world and are well on your way to leaving a legacy that will carry on for future generations of Mount Carmel School students.”

Taimanao also acknowledged the contribution of the graduate’s parents, saying, “To the amazing parents of these graduates: Congratulations and a job well done. Words can’t express how much we appreciate your support and the sacrifices you have made to send your child to Mount Carmel School. From the bottom of our hearts thank you yan un dangkulu si yu’us ma’ase. Thank you for choosing Mount Carmel and believing in Catholic education. On behalf of the board of directors, the leadership team, faculty and staff, we extend a huge congratulations to you graduates and your families. Continue shining on and don’t let anything stop you from achieving your dreams.”

Mount Carmel School’s keynote speaker for the commencement ceremony was Zeno Deleon Guerrero Jr., a 2017 AlumKnight and a current English teacher at MCS. The theme of Deleon Guerrero’s speech was focused on the idea of dreams.

The following awards were presented to the eighth and 12th-grade graduates:

12th Grade Graduates with Honors

Valedictorian- YuriHana Rosa DLG. Sasamoto

Salutatorian (tie)- Kyla Monique Bullan Cabrera

Saultatorian (tie)- Brent Matthew Estacio Ortizo

1st Honor- Jill Anne Marie O. Mallari

2nd Honor- Gerald John Inos Deleon Guerrero, Jr.

3rd Honor- Manuel Jacinto M. Pangelinan

4th Honor- Donnie James Jr. Calma Militante

5th Honor- Brissa Concepcion Hunter

6th Honor- Francine Monique Flores Albuen

7th Honor- Leunyce B. Regalado

8th Honor- Leopoldo Lucas DLG. Naraja

9th Honor- Kinamarie Irene M. Dela Cruz

10th Honor- Jazmyn Phoeme Del Rosario Lopez

11th Honor (tie)- Mathew Adrian Ayuyu Sablan

11th Honor (tie)- Derek Moritaro S. Sasamoto

12th Honor- Erin Lillian Frink

13th Honor- Moeisha Eleanor F. Cruz

14th Honor- Raeka Shereen A. Lantin

15th Honor- Kayannie Ilifighár Borja Peter

16th Honor- Clint Allen M. Irang

17th Honor- Dohyun Lim

18th honor- Kristan Rose Coldeen Torres

19th Honor- Aubriana Maria Aflleje Sablan

20th Honor- Jose John I. Mafnas

21st Honor- Carlo Crisdeo Hilario Diaz

22nd Honor- Ohane Sablan Borja

12th Grade Special Awards

Bishop Christian Service Award- Kyla Monique Bullan Cabrera

President’s Award- Kyla Monique Bullan Cabrera

Governor’s Leadership Award- Gerald John Inos Deleon Guerrero, Jr.

Lieutenant Governor’s Leadership Award – YuriHana Rosa DLG. Sasamoto

Outstanding Female Graduate- Brissa Concepcion Hunter

12th Grade Subject Awards

English Language Award- Kyla Monique Bullan Cabrera

Science Award- Brent Matthew Estacio Ortizo

Mathematics Award- YuriHana Rosa DLG. Sasamoto

Social Science Award- YuriHana Rosa DLG. Sasamoto

Theology Award- Brent Matthew Estacio Ortizo

Computer Science Award- Brent Matthew Estacio Ortizo

Foreign Language Award- Kyla Monique Bullan Cabrera

Art Award- Donnie James Jr. Calma Militante

Drama Award- Kyla Monique Bullan Cabrera

Speech Award- Jill Anne Marie O. Mallari

Physical/Health Education Award

Female- Erin Lillian Frink

Male- Leopoldo Lucas DLG. Naraja

8th Grade Graduates with Honors

Valedictorian- Seung Woo Choi

Salutatorian – Hope Gianna McQuay

Salutatorian – Jose Clarence Tenorio

1st Honor- Sage Ramon Villagomez

2nd Honor- Josephine Lucero Lopez

3rd Honor- Justin O. Mallari

4th Honor- Rafael Elijah Pacheco De Belen

5th Honor- Iris Malei’a Seman Rasa

6th Honor (Tie)- Chan Woong (Henry) Yeom

6th Honor (Tie)- Kaitlyn Alexza A. Drilon

7th Honor- Nicole Angela Siemon Pangilinan

8th Honor- Naomi Skye H. Matsumoto

9th Honor- Taher Shakir

10th Honor- Stephanie Joyce C. Sevilla

11th Honor- Jeein Lee

12th Honor- Jeffrey George Concepcion

13th Honor- Sarah Angela Bamba Melchor

14th Honor- Christopher James N. Dela Cruz

15th Honor- Juliana Magan T. Subang

16th Honor- Kaden Christian M. Propst

17th Honor- Enzo Umeki Deleon Guerrero Sasamoto

18th Honor- Serenity Ann Cepeda Fujihira

19th Honor- Patricia Ann Matsumoto

20th Honor- Chan Seo (Stephen) Yeom

21st Honor- Patrick Villagomez Guerrero

22nd Honor- Carly Kate P. Dela Cruz

23rd Honor (tie)- Hiromi Rosa Pangelinan Sasamoto

23rd Honor (tie)- Yukiko Kiyomi S. Sasamoto

24th Honor- Gabriela Bark

25th Honor- Christine Rosanne N. Castro

8th Grade Special Awards

Citizenship Award- Nicole Angela Siemon Pangilinan

Principal’s Award- Seung Woo Choi (MCS)