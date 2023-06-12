FOR KINDERGARTEN, 8TH, AND 12TH GRADES

MCS holds three commencement ceremonies

To conclude the 2022-2023 school year, Mount Carmel School held its annual commencement ceremonies for all her student graduates. This year marked a special occasion as the school celebrated its 70th anniversary and all students were able to experience the most “normal” school year since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

All the ceremonies were held at the Mount Carmel Cathedral. Families unable to attend the ceremonies were able to watch the event through a livestream on the school’s Facebook page.

This year, Mount Carmel School conferred diplomas for 31 Kindergarten students, 51 eighth-grade students, and 36 graduating seniors.

Among the eighth-grade graduates, Hope Gianna McQuay and Jose Clarence Tenorio tied as their class’ salutatorians. Earning the top rank as valedictorian was Seung Woo Choi.

Among high school graduates from the class of 2023, Kyla Monique Bullan Cabrera and Brent Matthew Estacio Ortizo tied as the salutatorians. The class valedictorian for this school year was awarded to YuriHana Rosa Deleon Guerrero Sasamoto.

Mount Carmel School conferred 36 diplomas during the 63rd Commencement Ceremony for the graduating class of 2023 at the Mount Carmel Cathedral. (MCS)

 

Mount Carmel School conferred 51 diplomas during her traditional commencement ceremony for the graduating eighth-grade class of 2023 at the Mount Carmel Cathedral.

 

Mount Carmel School’s Kindergarten graduates sang the CNMI and U.S. national anthems during a traditional promotion ceremony at the Mount Carmel Cathedral. (MCS)

During her welcoming remarks at the school’s 2023 Commencement Ceremony on June 3, 2023, Mount Carmel School president Frances T. Taimanao commended the graduates and reminded them to keep their faith steadfast as they enter the next chapter of their lives.

“Graduation is a time of transition, a time to look back on all you have accomplished, and a time to look at what’s ahead. As you move to the next stage of your life, your soon to be college-life, I’d like to leave you with a few words of encouragement from the Bible in Proverbs Chapter 3 verses 5 to 6: ‘Trust in the Lord with all your heart and lean not on your own understanding. In all your ways acknowledge Him and He shall direct your path.’ No matter what challenges you may face in life, remember you can overcome them with your faith in God,” Taimanao said. “This is a beginning and not an end. You all are well on your way to making meaningful contributions to the world and are well on your way to leaving a legacy that will carry on for future generations of Mount Carmel School students.”

Taimanao also acknowledged the contribution of the graduate’s parents, saying, “To the amazing parents of these graduates: Congratulations and a job well done. Words can’t express how much we appreciate your support and the sacrifices you have made to send your child to Mount Carmel School. From the bottom of our hearts thank you yan un dangkulu si yu’us ma’ase. Thank you for choosing Mount Carmel and believing in Catholic education. On behalf of the board of directors, the leadership team, faculty and staff, we extend a huge congratulations to you graduates and your families. Continue shining on and don’t let anything stop you from achieving your dreams.”

Mount Carmel School’s keynote speaker for the commencement ceremony was Zeno Deleon Guerrero Jr., a 2017 AlumKnight and a current English teacher at MCS. The theme of Deleon Guerrero’s speech was focused on the idea of dreams.

The following awards were presented to the eighth and 12th-grade graduates:

12th Grade Graduates with Honors 

Valedictorian- YuriHana Rosa DLG. Sasamoto
Salutatorian (tie)- Kyla Monique Bullan Cabrera
Saultatorian (tie)- Brent Matthew Estacio Ortizo
1st Honor- Jill Anne Marie O. Mallari
2nd Honor- Gerald John Inos Deleon Guerrero, Jr.
3rd Honor- Manuel Jacinto M. Pangelinan
4th Honor- Donnie James Jr. Calma Militante
5th Honor- Brissa Concepcion Hunter
6th Honor- Francine Monique Flores Albuen
7th Honor- Leunyce B. Regalado
8th Honor- Leopoldo Lucas DLG. Naraja
9th Honor- Kinamarie Irene M. Dela Cruz
10th Honor- Jazmyn Phoeme Del Rosario Lopez
11th Honor (tie)- Mathew Adrian Ayuyu Sablan
11th Honor (tie)- Derek Moritaro S. Sasamoto
12th Honor- Erin Lillian Frink
13th Honor- Moeisha Eleanor F. Cruz
14th Honor- Raeka Shereen A. Lantin
15th Honor- Kayannie Ilifighár Borja Peter
16th Honor- Clint Allen M. Irang
17th Honor- Dohyun Lim
18th honor- Kristan Rose Coldeen Torres
19th Honor- Aubriana Maria Aflleje Sablan
20th Honor- Jose John I. Mafnas
21st Honor- Carlo Crisdeo Hilario Diaz
22nd Honor- Ohane Sablan Borja

12th Grade Special Awards

Bishop Christian Service Award- Kyla Monique Bullan Cabrera
President’s Award- Kyla Monique Bullan Cabrera
Governor’s Leadership Award- Gerald John Inos Deleon Guerrero, Jr.
Lieutenant Governor’s Leadership Award – YuriHana Rosa DLG. Sasamoto
Outstanding Female Graduate- Brissa Concepcion Hunter

12th Grade Subject Awards

English Language Award- Kyla Monique Bullan Cabrera
Science Award- Brent Matthew Estacio Ortizo
Mathematics Award- YuriHana Rosa DLG. Sasamoto
Social Science Award- YuriHana Rosa DLG. Sasamoto
Theology Award- Brent Matthew Estacio Ortizo
Computer Science Award- Brent Matthew Estacio Ortizo
Foreign Language Award- Kyla Monique Bullan Cabrera
Art Award- Donnie James Jr. Calma Militante
Drama Award- Kyla Monique Bullan Cabrera
Speech Award- Jill Anne Marie O. Mallari
Physical/Health Education Award
Female- Erin Lillian Frink
Male- Leopoldo Lucas DLG. Naraja

8th Grade Graduates with Honors

Valedictorian- Seung Woo Choi
Salutatorian –  Hope Gianna McQuay
Salutatorian – Jose Clarence Tenorio
1st Honor- Sage Ramon Villagomez
2nd Honor- Josephine Lucero Lopez
3rd Honor- Justin O. Mallari
4th  Honor- Rafael Elijah Pacheco De Belen
5th Honor- Iris Malei’a Seman Rasa
6th Honor (Tie)-  Chan Woong (Henry) Yeom
6th Honor (Tie)-  Kaitlyn Alexza A. Drilon
7th Honor- Nicole Angela Siemon Pangilinan
8th Honor- Naomi Skye H. Matsumoto
9th Honor- Taher Shakir
10th Honor- Stephanie Joyce C. Sevilla
11th Honor- Jeein Lee
12th Honor- Jeffrey George Concepcion
13th Honor- Sarah Angela Bamba Melchor
14th Honor- Christopher James N. Dela Cruz
15th Honor- Juliana Magan T. Subang
16th Honor- Kaden Christian M. Propst
17th Honor- Enzo Umeki Deleon Guerrero Sasamoto
18th Honor- Serenity Ann Cepeda Fujihira
19th Honor- Patricia Ann Matsumoto
20th Honor- Chan Seo (Stephen) Yeom
21st Honor- Patrick Villagomez Guerrero
22nd Honor- Carly Kate P. Dela Cruz
23rd Honor (tie)- Hiromi Rosa Pangelinan Sasamoto
23rd Honor (tie)- Yukiko Kiyomi S. Sasamoto
24th Honor- Gabriela Bark
25th Honor- Christine Rosanne N. Castro

8th Grade Special Awards

Citizenship Award- Nicole Angela Siemon Pangilinan
Principal’s Award- Seung Woo Choi (MCS)

