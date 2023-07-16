Karidat closed until mid-August

Share











Karidat Social Services will be closed starting July 17, 2023, until mid-August while it moves to a new location.

This means Karidat will be limiting its services to victim services only. There will be no food or rental assistance until the move is complete.

Call the Victim Hotline at (670) 234-5100 if you need assistance.

“We thank you for your patience and understanding while we are going through this transition and we look forward to continuing our services to the community, we will make the announcement regarding our new location once we have settled in,” said a Karidat news release. (PR)