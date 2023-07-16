‘We’re very blessed to have these free services’

Share











With pet care services in the CNMI limited to non-profit organizations that rely on volunteer veterinarians from off-island, many community members readily welcomed military veterinarians and their animal technicians who are on island right now for the U.S. Department of Defense’s Innovative Readiness Training Operation CNMI Wellness, which is providing no-cost medical and veterinary services.

Day 2 last Thursday saw many pet owners and their pets going to either at the Office of the Mayor’s Dog Control Center in Afetna or the Saipan Cares for Animals Facility in Gualo Rai. Both locations have had no shortage of cases, whether coming in for a spay and neuter procedure or for medical examinations. The two locations are open for these services from 8am until 5pm on a first-come, first-served basis. The Office of the Mayor’s Dog Control Center continues at its regular operation hours.

The IRT CNMI Wellness will be available until July 19 on Saipan and July 18 on Tinian and Rota.

Pet owners that were present at SCA were grateful for the service. Navy Hill resident Bennet Seman, who brought her dogs Marley and Coco, said this outreach is one that she and many others are very grateful for, especially in light of not having an island veterinarian “We care for our dogs, they are our family members,” she said

Another Navy Hill resident and pet owner, Margaret Castro, echoed the same sentiments “We’re very blessed to have these kinds of services, plus it’s free. …You can’t find that anywhere else so we are very fortunate to have this kind of service.”

Sebastian Muña, who brought in his German shepherd, Lowkey, said, “I would say that it’s much appreciated by everyone in the community, especially to say that it’s free, at no cost. Yeah, it’s a big help [with] them coming in and helping around, especially with all of the people that have been struggling ever since SCA closed down and how the Saipan Humane Society is trying to help as well.”

Master Sgt. Jennifer Bunch, who is the noncommissioned officer in charge of the Veterinary Services for IRT Operation CNMI Wellness, said that there has been a great community response so far.

She said two veterinarians and two animal technicians are at Saipan Mayor’s Office kennel, while there are three veterinarians and five animal technicians at the SCA site.

She said they are currently able to care for most needs except for vaccines, rabies treatment, and treatment for heartworms or cancer, and deworming.

“We were trying [to do vaccinations] [and] we submitted our request. [But] sometimes you submit and you ask for things and sometimes you don’t get what you asked for. It’s one of those things we asked for and, unfortunately it just did not come in, so we’re not able to provide that. …Everybody’s asking for it and I wish we had it. If the medication would’ve come in, we would’ve done it, same for the DHLPP, cat feline leukemia, as far as rabies as well, but it didn’t come in.”

She also mentioned that they don’t have the anti-flea and tick medicine Bravecto at the moment. “I’m trying to work with Saipan Humane Society because they have it. …Other than that, we’re trying to do like doxycycline and some other prescriptions that we can give them to help…”

She said they also can make recommendations for a particular shampoo or over-the-counter flea and tick medicine. “A lot of skin issues out here…is like flea allergies, so the biggest thing is trying to put them [pets] on a flea prevention as much as possible.”

Aside from vaccines, they could still provide a lot of services, such as taking care of burns, skin infections and rashes, emergencies, hydration, dental, getting a minor blood work, or a simple blood draw to find heartworms if there are any heartworms. “It’s not a full range of services but it’s pretty close.”

Bunch noted that, with two separate locations, the vet services at the Mayor’s Dog Control Office is focused on spay and neuter operations, and the Mayor’s Office would entertain six to eight animals a day. The other veterinarians and their vet technicians at SCA would be handling not only spay and neuter operations, but will also be taking in walk-in emergencies, and will offering medical check-ups for pets. Services are on a first-come, first- serve basis.

Without the IRT, limited veterinary services on Saipan are only at the volunteer-run non-profit organization Saipan Humane Society after the recent closure of Saipan Cares for Animals.