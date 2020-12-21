Karidat now on AmazonSmile.com’s charity list

Share











Since 2013, Amazon has donated over $215 million to charitable institutions worldwide through its AmazonSmile.com platform. By purchasing items online and through AmazonSmile.com, customers can donate to the charity of their choice.

This year, the CNMI’s Karidat Social Services has made it to AmazonSmile.com’s charity list. Now, people can donate to Karidat by simply clicking a button when they make a purchase on Amazon. How it works is that Amazon shoppers have to shop on AmazonSmile.com and they can choose Karidat as their charity of choice. Almost all products on Amazon are available at AmazonSmile.com.

“Karidat is truly grateful to be under AmazonSmile.com. An opportunity like this allows us to continue our mission of providing services and advocacy to those in need.

Shoppers who use AmazonSmile.com and choose Karidat as their charity of choice allows them to give back to their community just by shopping what they would normally buy on Amazon,” said Karidat executive director Lauri Ogumoro. “This is the first time we are working with Amazon and it’s a win-win situation as more people choose Karidat, and shop online, Amazon will make the donation for them.”

Ogumoro said that Amazon got in touch with her in October. “Jesse C. from the Amazon Smile Charity program actually called Karidat on Oct. 30. It was an exciting telephone call to learn that Amazon has selected Karidat. They told us they are expanding their charity program to the U.S. territories.”

“Based on our good tax records with the [Internal Revenue Service] as a 501c3 organization, they invited Karidat to become a member of their program. Jesse then informed us how to register Karidat with their Smile Amazon Charity Program,” she added.

Currently, Karidat has several projects that the community can help them with. Most proceeds go to their Family Services program and operations, much of which goes to food and home rental assistance. The first one is Karidat’s Thrift Shop where donors can donate new or gently used clothing and household items in good condition. Our thrift shop is open from Monday to Thursday, 9am to 12pm. Almost all items are $1 with the exception of new items, which are still very low priced to help our shoppers.

“…The food assistance program provides assistance to 30 families on a daily basis. The rental program provides emergency one-month rent to struggling families having a difficult time paying their current rate or has a past due rent. At this time, priority is given to families who have been impacted by COVID-19 and are unable to receive public assistance. Those interested in donating for either programs can call our main office at (670) 234-5248 or (670) 234-6981,” she added.

Another worthwhile cause during Christmas is the Saipan Toys for Tots campaign, which this year is a collaboration between the U.S. Marine Corps, the Saipan Young Professionals, and the Associated Students of the Northern Marianas College.

For more information on how you can make a donation or include your organization as a beneficiary, call 234 -7150 or email saipantoys4tots@gmail.com.