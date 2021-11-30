Kensington Staycation is back with more amenities

Share











Kensington Hotel Saipan will once again be offering a staycation package for the CNMI community, called “Back with More,” with even more amenities coupled with outstanding service.

This includes daily operation of ocean-view rooms, the main pool, Infinity Pool, indoor playground Kenny Play Deck, OHAS café, restaurant outlets including Meisho Japanese buffet and Loria’s Sunday Irresistible Brunch.

CNMI residents can avail of this local staycation package “Back with More” starting this Saturday. The price remains at $199/night for one ocean-view room with more value: pool pass for two days including evening time, and more: sailing, kayaking, and snorkeling. You will receive a free upgrade to Premier Deluxe Room on high floors if you stay for two nights or more in a row.

Kensington Hotel Saipan is also bringing new excitement with its Healing Moment and Infinity Moment. For any Premier Deluxe Room stay, guests can enjoy complimentary drinks with live band (available through Thursday – Sunday) at OHAS or Infinity Pool.

Restaurants outlets that offer premium fine international cuisines are available every day for breakfast, lunch, and dinner.

Meisho Restaurant, the local-favorite authentic Japanese restaurant, will be opened to serve the community from Dec. 3 every Friday and Saturday. Meisho Restaurant continues to evoke a most exclusive fine dining ambiance and is one of the most sought-after tables on the island where you can quench your craving for great Japanese food.

Irresistible Sunday Brunch will be back starting Dec. 5 at Loria, bringing the fine-dining experience to families in the community.

To ensure the safety of guests, we have been and will continue to be strictly adhering to the guideline of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Commonwealth Healthcare Corp., thoroughly practicing preventive measures at the all level of hotel operation. Kensington Hotel Saipan has obtained the Safe Travel Stamp, certified by the World Travel and Tourism Committee and Marianas Visitors Authority.

For reservations and inquiries, call 322-3311 or email reservations@kensingtonsaipan.com. (PR)