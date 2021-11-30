Kensington Staycation is back with more amenities

By
|
Posted on Dec 01 2021
Share

Kensington Hotel Saipan will once again be offering a staycation package for the CNMI community, called “Back with More,” with even more amenities coupled with outstanding service.

This includes daily operation of ocean-view rooms, the main pool, Infinity Pool, indoor playground Kenny Play Deck, OHAS café, restaurant outlets including Meisho Japanese buffet and Loria’s Sunday Irresistible Brunch.

CNMI residents can avail of this local staycation package “Back with More” starting this Saturday. The price remains at $199/night for one ocean-view room with more value: pool pass for two days including evening time, and more: sailing, kayaking, and snorkeling. You will receive a free upgrade to Premier Deluxe Room on high floors if you stay for two nights or more in a row.

Kensington Hotel Saipan is also bringing new excitement with its Healing Moment and Infinity Moment. For any Premier Deluxe Room stay, guests can enjoy complimentary drinks with live band (available through Thursday – Sunday) at OHAS or Infinity Pool.

Restaurants outlets that offer premium fine international cuisines are available every day for breakfast, lunch, and dinner.

Meisho Restaurant, the local-favorite authentic Japanese restaurant, will be opened to serve the community from Dec. 3 every Friday and Saturday. Meisho Restaurant continues to evoke a most exclusive fine dining ambiance and is one of the most sought-after tables on the island where you can quench your craving for great Japanese food.

Irresistible Sunday Brunch will be back starting Dec. 5 at Loria, bringing the fine-dining experience to families in the community.

To ensure the safety of guests, we have been and will continue to be strictly adhering to the guideline of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Commonwealth Healthcare Corp., thoroughly practicing preventive measures at the all level of hotel operation. Kensington Hotel Saipan has obtained the Safe Travel Stamp, certified by the World Travel and Tourism Committee and Marianas Visitors Authority.

For reservations and inquiries, call 322-3311 or email reservations@kensingtonsaipan.com. (PR)

Press Release
News under Press Release are official statements issued to Saipan Tribune giving information on a particular matter.
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

With the increasing number of community transmission cases of COVID-19 in the CNMI, should the government raise the Community Vulnerability Level from Green?
VoteResults

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

November 2021 - January 2022 Issue

Today’s Front Page

September 2021

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

Guam Green Growth has its 1st Conservation Corps graduates  

Posted On Nov 25 2021

More than a business, it’s a movement for the environment

Posted On Nov 18 2021

‘It’s time to decolonize, decarbonize, demilitarize’

Posted On Nov 11 2021

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

COMMUNITY

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - November 30, 2021

Posted On Nov 30 2021

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - November 26, 2021

Posted On Nov 26 2021
COMMUNITY

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - November 24, 2021

Posted On Nov 24 2021

BIBA MARIANAS!

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Marianas to celebrate World Tourism Day on Sept. 27

Posted On Sep 15 2021

Bunuelos eating contest at Taste of the Marianas

Posted On Aug 23 2021

Weather Forecast

December 1, 2021, 6:17 AM
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy
27°C
real feel: 32°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 93%
wind speed: 3 m/s SE
wind gusts: 3 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 6:27 AM
sunset: 5:45 PM
© 2021 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2021 Saipan Tribune