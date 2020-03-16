KHS paddlers triumph

Posted on Mar 17 2020

Kagman High School paddlers make a turn during the 1,000m finals in the 2019-2020 Public School System Interscholastic High School Canoe Race Series last Saturday in the waters off Kilili Beach. (Roselyn B. Monroyo)

Kagman High School emerged as the undisputed champion in the boys division of the 2019-2020 Public School System Interscholastic High School Canoe Race Series that wrapped up last Saturday before all sports events in the CNMI were suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Ayuyus, who ruled the first three legs of the competition, capped their dominance in the division after topping the double-point finale last weekend. Kagman prevailed in the preliminary and final races in the 500m and 1,000m events in the waters off Kilili Beach to earn 40 more points, bringing the team’s total to 85 or nearly double than the output of runner-up Saipan Southern High School (49) and way ahead of Marianas High School (14).

In the 500m prelims, Kagman timed in at 2:50.53, nearly six seconds ahead of SSHS (2:56.47), while MHS clocked in at 3:03.62. In the finals, there was a close battle between the Ayuyus and the Manta Rays with the former posting 2:53.23 against the latter’s 2:53.76. The Dolphins were ranked third anew after recording 3:34.92.

In the 1,000m race, Kagman checked in at 6:16.01 in the prelims and has a faster time in the finals—6:14.36. Saipan Southern had a better prelims time (6:19.38), as it logged 6:31.63 in the finals, while MHS suffered the same fate after registering 6:54.10 in the first race and 7:19.65 in the finale.

The champion team of Kagman is made up of paddlers Iverson Santos, Koen Kabiriel, Elbert and Jodi Pinaula, Kenneth Kaipat, Jericho Jones, Noah Mesa, Jacoby Cabrera, Christian Achas, David Igisomar, Andrew Camacho, and Harry Moses and coaches Peter Aldan and Jason Tarkong.

Meanwhile, KHS also took the championship in the co-ed division, as it collected 80 points from the three legs and the finale.

Northern Marianas National Paddle Sports Federation official Justin Andrew takes a photo of the Marianas High School paddlers as they make a turn during the 1,000m finals in the 2019-2020 Public School System Interscholastic High School Canoe Race Series last Saturday in the waters off Kilili Beach. (Roselyn B. Monroyo)

In the 500m prelims, the Ayuyus 3:05.59 defeated the 3:13.41 and 3:16.79 of the Manta Rays and Dolphins, respectively. In the finals, Kagman had a slower time (3:12.89), but it still finished ahead of SSHS (3:14.91) and MHS (3:21.10).

For the 1,000m event, Kagman’s 6:32.57 in the finals gave the team a comfortable win over SSHS (6:46.49) and MHS (6:51.67). In the prelims, the Ayuyus (6:46.54) had a nearly nine-second lead over the Dolphins (6:54.75) and almost 10 seconds versus the Manta Rays (6:56.37).

Joining KHS’ boys crew in the co-ed races were Joan Weita, Alisa Gatharngeg, Davin and Erin Kim, Armani Adkins, Megan Barnes, Wallis Bai, and Danika Tagabuel. Aldan and Tarkong also coached the Lady Ayuyus along with Momoko Halstead.

Roselyn Monroyo | Reporter
Roselyn Monroyo is the sports reporter of Saipan Tribune. She has been covering sports competitions for more than two decades. She is a basketball fan and learned to write baseball and football stories when she came to Saipan in 2005.

Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

