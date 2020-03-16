IPI to temporarily close casino starting tomorrow

Share







Imperial Pacific International (CNMI) LLC announced yesterday the temporary closure of its casino in Garapan starting today, Tuesday, at 12am, until further notice, to support the public effort in the control of the coronavirus outbreak.

Meanwhile, the CNMI Judiciary will be closed starting today, Tuesday, until Thursday, March 19, due to the threat and preparedness assessments for coronavirus.

This Friday, March 20, the Judiciary will also be closed due to austerity measures.

CNMI Supreme Court Chief Justice Alexandro C. Castro and Superior Court Presiding Judge Roberto C. Naraja said exemptions to the closure will include emergency hearings and other matters addressing critical services.

Regarding the casino’s closure, IPI said the health and safety of casino customers and employees have always been the company’s top priority.

“This measure will help with the reduction of social engagements and associated health risks,” said IPI in a statement.

IPI said public interest above business interest has always been one of their guiding principles.

IPI said they will update the public and their partners on when the casino will re-open, taking into account guidance from public health authorities.

“We look forward to welcoming back our customers and employees at that time. We appreciate your understanding and thank you for your continued support and business,” IPI said.