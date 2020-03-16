DUE TO CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK

IPI to temporarily close casino starting tomorrow

CNMI Judiciary closed starting today, Tuesday
By
|
Posted on Mar 17 2020

Tag: ,
Share

Imperial Pacific International (CNMI) LLC announced yesterday the temporary closure of its casino in Garapan starting today, Tuesday, at 12am, until further notice, to support the public effort in the control of the coronavirus outbreak.

Meanwhile, the CNMI Judiciary will be closed starting today, Tuesday, until Thursday, March 19, due to the threat and preparedness assessments for coronavirus.

This Friday, March 20, the Judiciary will also be closed due to austerity measures.

CNMI Supreme Court Chief Justice Alexandro C. Castro and Superior Court Presiding Judge Roberto C. Naraja said exemptions to the closure will include emergency hearings and other matters addressing critical services.

Regarding the casino’s closure, IPI said the health and safety of casino customers and employees have always been the company’s top priority.

“This measure will help with the reduction of social engagements and associated health risks,” said IPI in a statement.

IPI said public interest above business interest has always been one of their guiding principles.

IPI said they will update the public and their partners on when the casino will re-open, taking into account guidance from public health authorities.

“We look forward to welcoming back our customers and employees at that time. We appreciate your understanding and thank you for your continued support and business,” IPI said.

Ferdie De La Torre | Reporter
Ferdie Ponce de la Torre is a senior reporter of Saipan Tribune. He has a bachelor’s degree in journalism and has covered all news beats in the CNMI. He is a recipient of the CNMI Supreme Court Justice Award. Contact him at ferdie_delatorre@Saipantribune.com

Related Posts

BREAKING NEWS: IPI to close casino temporarily starting tomorrow

Posted On Mar 16 2020
, By
0

Seven ex-workers ask court to sanction IPI again

Posted On Mar 16 2020
, By

Santos: Transparency is one of IPI’s big weakness

Posted On Mar 11 2020
, By

IPI to rebury ancestral remains by July

Posted On Mar 06 2020
, By
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

Today’s Front Page

March 2020

TAGA Plus

January - March 2020 Issue

Community

Community Briefs - March 17, 2020

Posted On Mar 17 2020

Community Briefs - March 8, 2020

Posted On Mar 09 2020

Community Briefs - March 4, 2020

Posted On Mar 04 2020

Life and Style

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

‘Da Lounge Bar’ to host wine tasting nights in Aug.

Posted On Aug 06 2018

Miyako chef wins ‘Good Taste Series Competition’

Posted On Aug 02 2018

Environment

Schmidt Ocean Institute maps 1M square km of seafloor

Posted On Dec 12 2019

Saipan Lions Club gives MHS 12 garbage bins

Posted On Sep 26 2019

Triple J takes part in Int’l Coastal Cleanup

Posted On Sep 26 2019

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

BIBA MARIANAS!

Rising star Elvis Han visits Marianas

Posted On Oct 04 2019

MVA woos MICE travel at Beijing workshop

Posted On Sep 05 2019

Guam governor joins GVB delegation to woo Japan

Posted On Sep 03 2019

Weather Forecast

March 17, 2020, 7:22 AM
Partly sunny
Partly sunny
26°C
real feel: 30°C
current pressure: 1020 mb
humidity: 90%
wind speed: 2 m/s ESE
wind gusts: 2 m/s
UV-Index: 1
sunrise: 6:22 AM
sunset: 6:27 PM
© 2020 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

Sitemap    Policy

Copyright © 2020 Saipan Tribune