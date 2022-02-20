Kilili: Biden enacted law to protect those who depend on Medicaid

Posted on Feb 21 2022

President Joseph Biden Jr. signed into law yesterday a bill that to protect the thousands of individuals in the Marianas who depend on Medicaid for their health care insurance, according to Delegate Gregorio Kilili C. Sablan (Ind-MP).

Sablan said in his e-kilili newsletter that H.R. 6617, a continuing resolution, extends the 17% local match rate for Marianas Medicaid through March 11.

“We first set the Marianas matching rate at 17%—the lowest in the nation—in Public Law 116-94 two years ago,” Sablan said.

Without yesterday’s extension, the Commonwealth’s cost share would have reverted back to 45% and put at risk those insured by Medicaid.

Sablan led the effort by insular area representatives to make sure the favorable 17% rate did not fall through the legislative cracks when this third continuing resolution for fiscal year 2022 was negotiated.

There are about 38,000 people in the Marianas who depend on Medicaid for their health care.

Ferdie De La Torre | Reporter
Ferdie Ponce de la Torre is a senior reporter of Saipan Tribune. He has a bachelor’s degree in journalism and has covered all news beats in the CNMI. He is a recipient of the CNMI Supreme Court Justice Award. Contact him at ferdie_delatorre@Saipantribune.com

