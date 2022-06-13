Kilili co-sponsors 2 bills that address mass shooting

Gregorio Kilili C. Sablan

Delegate Gregorio Kilili C. Sablan (Ind-MP) is a co-sponsor of two gun safety legislations that the U.S. House of Representatives passed this week to address the mass shooting epidemic in the nation.

Sablan said in his e-kilili newsletter over the weekend that the House had passed common-sense legislation that would protect the nation’s children, schools, workplaces, and public spaces from mass shootings.

He said that representatives, most of them Democrats, supported last Wednesday the passage of H.R. 7910, or the Protecting Our Kids Act package, while H.R. 2377, or the Federal Extreme Risk Protection Order Act, was passed on Thursday, also mostly by Democrats in the House. The two bills now head to the Senate for consideration.

The delegate said H.R. 7910 raises the lawful age to purchase a semi-automatic, centerfire rifle from 18 to 21 years old. H.R. 7910 also establishes a new federal offense for the import, sale, manufacture, transfer, or possession of large capacity magazines, and ensures ghost guns (firearms made using 3D printing) are subject to existing federal firearm regulation.

Rep. Jerrold Nadler (D-NY) introduced H.R. 7910 last May 31. This bill makes various changes to federal firearms laws, including to establish new criminal offenses and to expand the types of weapons and devices that are subject to regulation.

H.R. 2377, or the Federal Extreme Risk Protection Order, introduced by Rep. Lucy McBath (D-GA) on April 8, 2021, allows family members and law enforcement to obtain an extreme risk protection order to temporarily remove access to firearms for those who are deemed a danger to themselves or to others by a federal court.

A federal extreme risk protection order is a federal court order that prohibits a person from purchasing, possessing, or receiving a firearm or ammunition.

The bill also expands the categories of those who are prohibited from purchasing, shipping, transporting, possessing, or receiving a firearm or ammunition. It adds, as a new category, persons who are subject to an extreme risk protection order.

Ferdie De La Torre | Reporter
Ferdie Ponce de la Torre is a senior reporter of Saipan Tribune. He has a bachelor’s degree in journalism and has covered all news beats in the CNMI. He is a recipient of the CNMI Supreme Court Justice Award. Contact him at ferdie_delatorre@Saipantribune.com

