Petition seeks support for right-hand drive vehicles in NMI

Share











A petition started by CNMI resident Harry Wilcox is currently circulating on social media for the government to look into allowing right-hand drive vehicles to be registered and driven in the CNMI.

As a right-hand drive owner himself, Wilcox believes that this an opportunity for lawmakers to come together and that people would support.

“To legalize RHD vehicles in the CNMI is in line with federal guidelines. Federally, there is an exemption for RHD vehicles to be licensed and registered if over 25 years old. The CNMI does not recognize this exemption and has a blanket policy of not being able to register RHD vehicles, making them illegal,” he said in the petition.

“This is not in line with any other of the 50 states or U.S. territories. Guam, American Samoa, Puerto Rico, and all of the states enjoy the benefit of being able to legally register and drive these roads on public roads. …This recognition of federal law would come at no cost to the CNMI. It does not affect federal funding or require any additional process,” he added.

The petition, which only got started at 9am yesterday, is asking for 500 signatures from people in the CNMI. As of 3pm, it was already at the halfway mark with 286 signatures. They are still accepting signatures as of press time. “I can generate enough enthusiasm as there are a lot of beneficial aspects of driving RHD. … These vehicles are perfect for this island—great mileage, low cost, and easy maintenance,” Wilcox said.

“Imagine, a landscape worker [can] have a right-hand drive truck in good condition, 35 mpg and with aircon for less than $4K. …With the soaring gas prices, the timing couldn’t be more perfect as right-hand drives have lower impact and smaller footprint. The ease in maintenance is also there because there are less electronics,” He added.

According to Saipan Tribune archives, importing right-hand drive vehicles into the CMMI is not allowed unless the vehicle legally entered the Commonwealth prior to Dec 30, 1991, or if the vehicle’s primary use is for agricultural or construction. Last year, Rep. Richard T. Lizama (D-Saipan) introduced a bill that seeks to allow right-hand drive vehicles that are 25 years or older to be imported and registered in the CNMI.

Like Wilcox, Lizama pointed out that most U.S. states allow the importation and registration of RHD vehicles, some with stipulations regarding use, but largely recognizing the federal allowances for such vehicles. “Guam has many RHD vehicles and is enjoying the benefit and practicality of such vehicles for island use…The CNMI falls under the same federal stipulation for federal funding regarding its traffic programs and grants as Guam, American Samoa, and Puerto Rico,” he said. “If these territories have experienced no losses to its funding for recognizing the federal regulations on these vehicles, it stands to reason that the CNMI would be under the same allowances.”

Wilcox said that this change would allow CNMI residents to import collectors vehicles for show and everyday use, stressing that it would allow island residents access to a supply of dependable, fuel-efficient vehicles to use on the islands. “Guam has huge clubs of RHD vehicles and so there are many on the road. They have been really successful there, so why can’t we have the same benefits?”