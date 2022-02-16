Kilili: Funeral assistance to the CNMI now at $26,584

Share











Funeral assistance to those in the CNMI who lost someone to COVID-19 now stands at $26,584, according to Delegate Gregorio Kilili C. Sablan (Ind-MP).

In his e-kilili newsletter over the weekend, Sablan said the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s COVID funeral assistance program continues to help families in the Marianas.

He said the U.S. Congress provided this aid in the 2021 Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act.

The Governor’s COVID-19 Task Force and the Commonwealth Healthcare Corp. said Tuesday that, as of Feb. 13, 2022, there have been 24-COVID-19 related deaths in the CNMI.

As of Feb. 13, 2022, there are 11 individuals in the CNMI who are hospitalized as a result of COVID-19, three of them unvaccinated and eight vaccinated. One of the 11 is on a ventilator.

Sablan said applicants for funeral assistance must be U.S. citizens, non-citizen nationals, or qualified aliens.

He said the death must have occurred in the United States and have been caused by the coronavirus.

“To apply for the aid, call toll-free to (844) 684-6333 from 9am to 9pm. ET, Monday through Friday,” Sablan said.

Patrick C. Guerrero, who is the governor’s authorized representative to FEMA, earlier stated that the COVID-19 Funeral Assistance Program is a direct assistance program, which means the individual will have to apply on their own.

Guerrero said the program is available to applicants in the CNMI who have incurred funeral expenses due to the virus on or after Jan. 20, 2020.