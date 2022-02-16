25th COVID-related death

Guam reports 7 COVID-related deaths
Posted on Feb 17 2022
The Governor’s COVID-19 Task Force and the Commonwealth Healthcare Corp. have confirmed the CNMI’s 25th COVID-19-related death. 

CHCC confirmed the latest fatality in a news release issued late Tuesday night that also stated that 159 more individuals have been confirmed positive for COVID-19, bringing the CNMI total to 7,746 cases since March 26, 2020.

The same news release states that, as of Feb. 15, 2022, there are 11 individuals hospitalized as a result of COVID-19, three of them unvaccinated and eight who are vaccinated. One of the 11 patients is on a ventilator.

In Guam, the Joint Information Center was notified of seven COVID-19-related fatalities and 495 new cases, plus 49 patients who are hospitalized.

Of the 159 latest cases identified in the CNMI, 158 were identified on Feb. 14, 2022, and one on Feb. 7, 2022. Eight of the new cases were identified on Tinian and one on Rota. The vaccination statuses of the 159 cases are pending verification but they have already been isolated and are being monitored. 

Of the total number of cases identified in the CNMI, as of Feb. 14, 2022, there have already been 5,882 recoveries; 1,839 active cases; and 25 COVID-19-related deaths.

On the vaccination front, a total of 71 COVID-19 vaccine shots were administered on Feb. 15, 2022; of the eligible population, 54.8% have received an additional dose. The vaccination rate is calculated using the 2020 Census population estimates for the CNMI and includes the eligible 5-years-old and older population. 

A total of 654 COVID-19 tests were conducted on Feb. 14, 2022. 

In Guam, the territory’s 309th COVID-19-related fatality occurred at the Guam Regional Medical City on Feb. 4, 2022. The patient was a 51-year-old female, partially vaccinated, with underlying health conditions who tested positive on Feb. 2, 2022. 

The 310th COVID-19-related fatality was pronounced dead on arrival at GRMC on Feb. 10, 2022. The patient was a 44-year-old female, fully vaccinated, without a booster shot, with underlying health conditions who tested positive on Feb. 5, 2022.

The 311th COVID-19-related fatality occurred at GRMC on Feb. 12, 2022. The patient was a 91-year-old male, unvaccinated, with underlying health conditions who tested positive on Feb. 4, 2022.

The 312th COVID-19-related fatality occurred at GRMC on Feb. 12, 2022. The patient was a 65-year-old female, unvaccinated, with underlying health conditions who tested positive on Feb. 3, 2022.

The 313th COVID-19-related fatality occurred at GRMC on Feb. 13, 2022. The patient was a 76-year-old male, fully vaccinated, without a booster shot, with underlying health conditions who tested positive on Feb. 2, 2022.

The 314th COVID-19-related fatality occurred at GRMC on Feb. 15, 2022. The patient was a 52-year-old male, fully vaccinated, without a booster shot, with underlying health conditions who tested positive on Feb. 11, 2022.

The 315th COVID-19-related fatality occurred at GRMC on Feb.y 16, 2022. The patient was a 77-year-old male, fully vaccinated, with a booster shot, with underlying health conditions who tested positive on Feb. 15, 2022.

The JIC news release quoted Guam Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero as saying: “It is with heavy hearts we report more loss and sadness. To their family and friends, Jeff, Josh, and I extend our deepest sympathies and condolences. If someone you love is showing symptoms of COVID, please get tested. We have the tools to save lives, and we must use them to our fullest extent.” (Saipan Tribune)

Saipan Tribune
