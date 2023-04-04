Kilili: Report says Republican debt crisis imperils NMI

By
|
Posted on Apr 05 2023

Tag: ,
Share

Citing information compiled by staff of the U.S. Congress Joint Economic Committee Democrats, Delegate Gregorio Kilili C. Sablan (D-MP) said over the weekend that it may seem like someone else’s problem, but U.S. House of Representatives Republicans’ continuing inaction to raise the debt ceiling will have deeply damaging effects on Marianas residents.

Sablan said in his e-kilili newsletter that without an increase in the amount it can borrow, the federal government will be unable to pay for debt already incurred, putting at risk the $2.7 million Social Security payments that go each month to 3,500 people in the CNMI.

“Health benefits for our 26,000 Medicare and Medicaid recipients are also in jeopardy,” he said.

The delegate said interest rates will rise if the U.S. defaults on its existing debt, adding to inflation.

According to Sablan, Republicans say they want the debt increase to be tied to spending cuts.

He said President Joe Biden asked for a detailed proposal before Congress left for its Easter recess, which has now begun.

“So far, no details on the Republican cuts,” Sablan said.

According to JEC Democrats report, for residents of the CNMI, Republican threats to not raise the debt ceiling could have real consequences for families. The report says even just the threat of breaching the debt ceiling creates uncertainty around whether the U.S. government will pay its bills, which in turn pushes up interest rates and makes borrowing more expensive.

The reports notes that during the 2011 debit limit crisis, for example, mortgage rates went up by 70 basis points (0.7 percentage points), and borrowing costs went up for other types of loans as well.

Ferdie De La Torre | Reporter
Ferdie Ponce de la Torre is a senior reporter of Saipan Tribune. He has a bachelor’s degree in journalism and has covered all news beats in the CNMI. He is a recipient of the CNMI Supreme Court Justice Award. Contact him at ferdie_delatorre@Saipantribune.com

Related Posts

autism
0

NMI joins national celebration of Autism Awareness Month

Posted On Apr 05 2023
, By
0

10 4-H Marianas youth to represent NMI at 4-H national

Posted On Apr 04 2023
, By
0

NMI’s JROTC cadets take part in 2023 spring camp

Posted On Mar 30 2023
, By
0

NMC student to represent NMI in Health Equity AI/ML research, training program

Posted On Mar 30 2023
, By
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

Do you think the Palacios administration’s explanation for terminating the Marianas Southern Airways contract adequate?
VoteResults

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

February 2023 - April 2023 Issue

Today’s Front Page

March 2023

Life and Style

Whale of a carve nets Kohler win

Posted On Nov 02 2022

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

Environment

Conference highlights UOG Marine Lab’s quest to restore reefs

Posted On Dec 29 2022

Grant heightens interest in agriculture, beekeeping

Posted On Jun 30 2022

Preparing brilliants minds for the CNMI’s future

Posted On May 12 2022

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - April 4, 2023

Posted On Apr 04 2023
Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - March 28, 2023

Posted On Mar 28 2023
Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - March 27, 2023

Posted On Mar 27 2023

BIBA MARIANAS!

Ralph

Torres and OPD break grounds on the Garapan Revitalization Project

Posted On Nov 15 2022
woman weaving

Hafa Adai-Tirow Cultural Experience on Tuesdays, Thursdays

Posted On Aug 04 2022

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Weather Forecast

April 5, 2023, 1:19 PM
Partly sunny
Partly sunny
29°C
real feel: 32°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 58%
wind speed: 9 m/s NE
wind gusts: 9 m/s
UV-Index: 12
sunrise: 6:09 AM
sunset: 6:30 PM
© 2023 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2023 Saipan Tribune