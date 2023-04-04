Calvary Baptist Church eyes 55K Bible distribution

By
|
Posted on Apr 05 2023
Calvary Baptist Church pastor Matthew Furan hands a copy of the Bible to Tinian Mayor Edwin Aldan during a recent donation of 1,800 Bibles to the island. (CONTRIBUTED PHOTO)

Calvary Baptist Church has 55,000 Bibles on hand and is looking to distribute them all over the CNMI.

Its latest distribution effort was held on Tinian where pastor Matthew Furan and his congregation delivered 1,800 Bibles to the island population.

“[We want] everyone in the CNMI to have their own copy of God’s Word. The Bible tells us that ‘The entrance of thy word giveth light; it giveth understanding to the simple,’” he said.

The Bibles being donated by the church are custom-designed for the CNMI, with the cover honoring the CNMI heritage with the flag, the plumeria, and a picture of Saipan and Tinian (and soon Rota).

The reception of the community to the Bible distribution so far has been amazing, according to Furan.

“There have only been a few that have rejected it. We expected that and that is OK. Oftentimes, people will ask us for more so that they can give to their family members. The New Testament we give has chapters of study that helps to assist people to understand the Bible and its basic teachings. These Bibles are offered as gifts and are never sold,” he added.

For the distribution of Bibles on Tinian, Calvary Baptist Church met with Tinian Mayor Edwin Aldan and presented him with his own copy of the Bible.

“There is also a copy that he has placed in the historical records of Tinian. The mayor invited us back to his staff barbecue and we had the chance to present a Bible to each of his staff and family,” said Furan.

Next up is Rota, as Calvary Baptist Church will soon contact Rota Mayor Aubry Hocog to schedule a meeting and present her and her staff copies of the Bible.

“We have been actively giving out Bibles from house to house and apartment to apartment. It will take time to distribute the 55,000 Bibles that we brought here. Eventually, the whole of the CNMI (that wants one) will have their own. We have plans in place to make it to Rota to do the same,” said Furan.

Calvary Baptist Church so far has also given away Bibles to the Veterans Affairs Office on Saipan, the U.S. Marine Corp. recruiting office with military Bibles for recruits, and the CNMI Office of Corrections for the inmates and officers.

If anyone would like a copy for themselves and their family they are welcome to call Calvary Baptist Church and Furan at 785-8641 or email the church at cbcsaipan@gmail.com. They can also meet people at the church building in Oleai (located across from Marianas Health, LLC).

