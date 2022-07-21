Kilili says he does not condone noncitizens in NMI crossing to Guam

By
|
Posted on Jul 22 2022

Tag: , ,
Share

Delegate Gregorio Kilili C. Sablan (D-MP) said yesterday that he does not condone noncitizens in the Northern Marianas crossing the border into Guam.

In his response to Saipan Tribune’s request for comments about reports of an increasing number of Chinese nationals going to Guam by boat from Saipan, Sablan said doing this is a violation of the law and must stop.

Sablan said. This is regardless of the nationality of the noncitizens and regardless if one person, or a group of more than one person, makes the attempt, he added.

Sablan

As for Rep. Tom Tiffany’s and Glenn Grothman’s Nov. 30, 2020, letter to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security where they raised a concern about immigration matters in the CNMI, Sablan said he does not have any information or update to share.

In that letter addressed to DHS Secretary Chad Wolf, Tiffany and Grothman described the CNMI Chinese parole program as a “dangerous loophole” in America’s immigration system and has been allowed to remain wide open for far too long, and it should be closed.

“U.S. states and territories should not be operating parallel immigration systems through administrative fiat, and Chinese nationals should be required to meet the same standard to visit the CNMI that they must be to visit any other part of the United States,” the congressmen said.

They said the existing parole program for Chinese travelers to the CNMI not only violates the rules regarding the parole authority created by Congress, but it also undermines the national security.

Pacific Daily News reported Wednesday that Guam Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero recently discussed the problem of Chinese contact workers traveling to Guam from the CNMI with DHS officials in Washington, D.C.

Leon Guerrero reportedly stated that the Coast Guard is increasing patrols around Guam and that crews have turned back three boats carrying Chinese nationals in the last few weeks.

Ferdie De La Torre | Reporter
Ferdie Ponce de la Torre is a senior reporter of Saipan Tribune. He has a bachelor’s degree in journalism and has covered all news beats in the CNMI. He is a recipient of the CNMI Supreme Court Justice Award. Contact him at ferdie_delatorre@Saipantribune.com

Related Posts

SBDC
0

NMI small biz owners learn ABCs of how to become HUBZone-certified

Posted On Jul 21 2022
, By
0

Guam reports 2 COVID-19-related deaths; 142 new cases

Posted On Jul 19 2022
, By
NMIFA
0

NMI U20 preps for AFC qualifier, holds camp in Guam

Posted On Jul 19 2022
, By
0

Chickenpox cases in NMI up

Posted On Jul 13 2022
, By
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

Have you personally experienced an instance when you are unable to buy a specific product or item in CNMI stores because of a supply shortage issue?
VoteResults

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

February 2022 - April 2022 Issue

Today’s Front Page

July 2022

TAGA PLUS

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

Grant heightens interest in agriculture, beekeeping

Posted On Jun 30 2022

Preparing brilliants minds for the CNMI’s future

Posted On May 12 2022

DFW, USFWS, Pacific Bird Conservation team up to save birds

Posted On May 05 2022

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS – July 18, 2022

Posted On Jul 18 2022

COMMUNITY BRIEFS – July 15, 2022

Posted On Jul 15 2022

COMMUNITY BRIEFS – July 4, 2022

Posted On Jul 04 2022

BIBA MARIANAS!

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Marianas to celebrate World Tourism Day on Sept. 27

Posted On Sep 15 2021

Bunuelos eating contest at Taste of the Marianas

Posted On Aug 23 2021

Weather Forecast

July 22, 2022, 6:10 AM
Clear
Clear
25°C
real feel: 30°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 94%
wind speed: 1 m/s SSW
wind gusts: 1 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 5:57 AM
sunset: 6:50 PM
© 2022 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2022 Saipan Tribune