Kilili says thank you

Delegate Gregorio Kilili C. Sablan (D-MP) thanks the people of the Northern Mariana Islands for their support and vote of confidence on Election Day last week.

“Andrea and I and our families are humbled by the people’s support. And I am reenergized to work even harder in the 118th Congress,” Sablan said.

Looking ahead to the runoff election for governor on Nov. 25, Sablan said he has always tried to work closely and cooperatively with the person voters choose.

“As a citizen, I am voting for change,” he added. (PR)