Atalig says nothing to hide in BOOST Program, lawmakers’ request for info forwarded to BOS

By
|
Posted on Nov 21 2022

Tag:
Share

David DLG Atalig

Finance Secretary David DLG Atalig said yesterday that the request for information by Reps. Donald M. Manglona (Ind-Rota) and Celina R. Babauta (D-Saipan) about the administration’s Building Optimism, Opportunities and Stability Together Program has already been forwarded to the Bank of Saipan, which is the administering authority for the program.

Atalig, in an interview, said he saw. Babauta’s email Saturday asking about the BOOST documents so he had already a response letter to her and Manglona, informing them that he had already requested that information from BOS.

Hey said that BOS president and chief executive officer John Arroyo is off island and may be back early this week.

“As soon as I get it, I’ll forward it up. There’s nothing to hide. They are the administrators, they’re the ones going through it. We provide the funding and they do the due diligence,” he said.

Manglona and Babauta made the request in a letter last Tuesday to Atalig and Commerce Secretary Edward M. Deleon Guerrero.

In his letter to Manglona and Babauta dated Friday, Atalig said he and Deleon Guerrero “are off island at the moment.”

Atalig said it is his understanding that a report will be generated from BOS.

“On behalf of myself and Secretary Deleon Guerrero, I will request that a copy of the report be provided to both of you,” Atalig told the lawmakers in the letter.

Manglona and Babauta also asked for information as to the funding source for the BOOST Program and for the names of all approved and disapproved applicants.

Manglona and Babauta also inquired about the amounts awarded to all awardees of the program.

They gave Atalig and Deleon Guerrero no later than 10am Friday, Nov. 18, to provide the information.

The lawmakers said following the receipt and review of the information, they will schedule a joint public hearing in late November 2022.

Manglona and Babauta did not indicate in their letter the specific reason why they need such information.

The lawmakers wrote another letter to Atalig and Deleon Guerrero Friday, stating that they have not received a reply from them.

They requested Atalig and Deleon Guerrero to inform their committees by close of business that day, Friday, whether they intend to fully comply with these requests or whether subpoenas will be necessary.

That day, Friday, Atalig replied in a letter to the lawmakers.

Ferdie De La Torre | Reporter
Ferdie Ponce de la Torre is a senior reporter of Saipan Tribune. He has a bachelor’s degree in journalism and has covered all news beats in the CNMI. He is a recipient of the CNMI Supreme Court Justice Award. Contact him at ferdie_delatorre@Saipantribune.com

Related Posts

0

Canoe launch across BOS marks CNMI Culture Day

Posted On Oct 11 2022
, By
0

Over $9K seized from IPI’s BOS accounts

Posted On Mar 09 2022
, By
0

IPI funds in BOS to be seized to pay Red Coral

Posted On Mar 07 2022
, By

Navy re-awards Guam Base Operating Support Services contract

Posted On Dec 14 2015
, By
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

This poll is no longer accepting votes

Do you intend to participate in the runoff election on Nov. 25?
VoteResults

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

August 2022 - October 2022 Issue

Today’s Front Page

November 2022

Life and Style

Whale of a carve nets Kohler win

Posted On Nov 02 2022

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

Environment

Grant heightens interest in agriculture, beekeeping

Posted On Jun 30 2022

Preparing brilliants minds for the CNMI’s future

Posted On May 12 2022

DFW, USFWS, Pacific Bird Conservation team up to save birds

Posted On May 05 2022

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

Notices

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - November 18, 2022

Posted On Nov 18 2022
community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - November 15, 2022

Posted On Nov 15 2022
community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - November 11, 2022

Posted On Nov 11 2022

BIBA MARIANAS!

Ralph

Torres and OPD break grounds on the Garapan Revitalization Project

Posted On Nov 15 2022
woman weaving

Hafa Adai-Tirow Cultural Experience on Tuesdays, Thursdays

Posted On Aug 04 2022

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Weather Forecast

November 21, 2022, 12:03 PM
Partly sunny
Partly sunny
31°C
real feel: 38°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 69%
wind speed: 4 m/s ESE
wind gusts: 4 m/s
UV-Index: 5
sunrise: 6:22 AM
sunset: 5:44 PM
© 2022 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2022 Saipan Tribune