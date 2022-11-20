Atalig says nothing to hide in BOOST Program, lawmakers’ request for info forwarded to BOS

Share











Finance Secretary David DLG Atalig said yesterday that the request for information by Reps. Donald M. Manglona (Ind-Rota) and Celina R. Babauta (D-Saipan) about the administration’s Building Optimism, Opportunities and Stability Together Program has already been forwarded to the Bank of Saipan, which is the administering authority for the program.

Atalig, in an interview, said he saw. Babauta’s email Saturday asking about the BOOST documents so he had already a response letter to her and Manglona, informing them that he had already requested that information from BOS.

Hey said that BOS president and chief executive officer John Arroyo is off island and may be back early this week.

“As soon as I get it, I’ll forward it up. There’s nothing to hide. They are the administrators, they’re the ones going through it. We provide the funding and they do the due diligence,” he said.

Manglona and Babauta made the request in a letter last Tuesday to Atalig and Commerce Secretary Edward M. Deleon Guerrero.

In his letter to Manglona and Babauta dated Friday, Atalig said he and Deleon Guerrero “are off island at the moment.”

Atalig said it is his understanding that a report will be generated from BOS.

“On behalf of myself and Secretary Deleon Guerrero, I will request that a copy of the report be provided to both of you,” Atalig told the lawmakers in the letter.

Manglona and Babauta also asked for information as to the funding source for the BOOST Program and for the names of all approved and disapproved applicants.

Manglona and Babauta also inquired about the amounts awarded to all awardees of the program.

They gave Atalig and Deleon Guerrero no later than 10am Friday, Nov. 18, to provide the information.

The lawmakers said following the receipt and review of the information, they will schedule a joint public hearing in late November 2022.

Manglona and Babauta did not indicate in their letter the specific reason why they need such information.

The lawmakers wrote another letter to Atalig and Deleon Guerrero Friday, stating that they have not received a reply from them.

They requested Atalig and Deleon Guerrero to inform their committees by close of business that day, Friday, whether they intend to fully comply with these requests or whether subpoenas will be necessary.

That day, Friday, Atalig replied in a letter to the lawmakers.