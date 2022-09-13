Kingfisher’s Noni: Noni, bitter and stinky, but good

Share











Noni is in abundance in the Marianas. The superfruit contains over 170 vitamins and nutrients. The whole tree is valuable. It has been used for thousands of years to cure various ailments in the body. Noni’s benefits are too many to list, including being an antioxidant, immune booster, and one that promotes skin health. But the bitter fruit with a stinky cheese aroma may not appeal to everyone. There is good news, there are other ways to get noni’s benefits.

Kingfisher’s Noni in Saipan has been producing handmade organic products from noni and other local ingredients for over a decade. A wide range of haircare and skincare products, as well as noni juice and noni tea, is available. Kingfisher’s Noni was born because of the founder, Mihwa Kim’s search for natural products suitable for sensitive skin. This led to her discovering noni. Kingfisher’s Noni uses noni, coconut oil, moringa, basil, lemongrass and other local ingredients in its products.

To market its products online, Kingfisher’s Noni has listed its products on Flame Angel’s online marketplace. According to Mihwa, “before the pandemic, walk-in customers accounted for the bulk of sales from our Made in Saipan gift store. Sales plummeted when the pandemic started. There was less work for our staff and suppliers. It was depressing to see. This prompted us to look into ways to diversify our sales and marketing channels. Online marketing was identified as priority.”

There are many creative products in the Marianas. The products need to be showcased, and easy to purchase. Flame Angel’s goal is to help entrepreneurs and businesses reach more customers, locally and internationally. Customers can use debit/credit card and other payment methods to make purchases. Any business or entrepreneur interested in selling their products can simply register online at www.flame-angel.com. Once listed, the products will be marketed locally and internationally. (PR)