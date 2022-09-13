Torres says he wasn’t invited to join radio talk show’s gubernatorial forum

Share











Gov. Ralph DLG Torres said Friday that he and his running mate, Sen. Vinnie F. Sablan (R-Saipan), did not join a recent radio talk show’s gubernatorial virtual forum because he was never invited.

In response to a question during a KKMP press briefing, Torres said after the forum hosted by the Marianas Agupa, he was called and asked why he did not participate.

“I said nobody called me. The radio station knows my number, said the governor, adding that he would have gladly joined the debate if he was invited.

The Marianas Agupa radio talk show held a virtual forum last Aug. 27 for gubernatorial candidates. Rep. Christina E. Sablan (D-Saipan) and her running mate, Rep. Leila Staffler (D-Saipan), of the NMI Democratic Party, and Lt. Gov. Arnold I. Palacios and his running mate, Saipan Mayor David M. Apatang, of the unified independent, participated in the forum.

Marianas Agupa issued a press release on Aug. 18, stating that they have invited Gov. Torres, Lt. Gov. Palacios, and Rep. Sablan to the forum.

Torres said Friday he has always been open to media interviews where he shares the insights and the right information to the community.

He reiterated that there should be a debate too among gubernatorial spouses because when they travel to the U.S. mainland and elsewhere, they represent the CNMI.

Torres said it is good to know what are the plans of the first spouse or second spouse to better the CNMI.

“Because when you’re in this position, you got to do something to help the community. So I think it’s important that the first and second spouse go out and then talk about what they’re going to do and be proud of the things that they have accomplished,” he said.

Torres said the people need to see where the first spouse or second spouse are in terms of having a drive to help the community.

The governor earlier stated that he is open to any gubernatorial debate particularly the one traditionally hosted by the Saipan Chamber of Commerce.

The Saipan Chamber of Commerce announced Monday that they will host the 2022 Gubernatorial Candidate Debate for the CNMI Gubernatorial Candidates at the Saipan World Resort’s Taga Hall on Sept. 29, 2022.

Torres, Lt. Gov. Palacios, and Rep. Sablan have been invited to participate in that debate.