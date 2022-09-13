Torres says he wasn’t invited to join radio talk show’s gubernatorial forum

By
|
Posted on Sep 14 2022

Tag: ,
Share

Gov. Ralph DLG Torres said Friday that he and his running mate, Sen. Vinnie F. Sablan (R-Saipan), did not join a recent radio talk show’s gubernatorial virtual forum because he was never invited.  

In response to a question during a KKMP press briefing, Torres said after the forum hosted by the Marianas Agupa, he was called and asked why he did not participate. 

“I said nobody called me. The radio station  knows my number, said the governor, adding that he would have gladly joined the debate if he was invited. 

The Marianas Agupa radio talk show held a virtual forum last Aug. 27 for gubernatorial candidates. Rep. Christina E. Sablan (D-Saipan) and her running mate, Rep. Leila Staffler (D-Saipan), of the NMI Democratic Party, and Lt. Gov. Arnold I. Palacios and his running mate, Saipan Mayor David M. Apatang, of the unified independent, participated in the forum.

Marianas Agupa issued a press release on Aug. 18, stating that they have invited Gov. Torres, Lt. Gov. Palacios, and Rep. Sablan to the forum.

Torres said Friday he has always been open to media interviews where he shares the insights and the right information to the community.

He reiterated that there should be a debate too among gubernatorial spouses because when they travel to the U.S. mainland and elsewhere, they represent the CNMI.

Torres said it is good to know what are the plans of the first spouse or second spouse to better the CNMI.

 “Because when you’re in this position, you got to do something to help the community. So I think it’s important  that the first and second spouse go out and then talk about  what they’re going to do and be proud of the things that they have accomplished,” he said.

Torres said the people need to see where the first spouse or second spouse are in terms of having a drive to help the community.

The governor earlier stated that he is open to any gubernatorial debate particularly the one traditionally hosted by the Saipan Chamber of Commerce.

The Saipan Chamber of Commerce announced Monday that they will host the 2022 Gubernatorial Candidate Debate for the CNMI Gubernatorial Candidates at the Saipan World Resort’s Taga Hall on Sept. 29, 2022.

Torres, Lt. Gov. Palacios, and Rep. Sablan have been invited to participate in that debate. 

Ferdie De La Torre | Reporter
Ferdie Ponce de la Torre is a senior reporter of Saipan Tribune. He has a bachelor’s degree in journalism and has covered all news beats in the CNMI. He is a recipient of the CNMI Supreme Court Justice Award. Contact him at ferdie_delatorre@Saipantribune.com

Related Posts

kemp
0

Radio talk show to feature Soledad Marie Castro

Posted On Mar 18 2022
, By
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

On a scale of 1 to 5, with 5 being the highest, what’s your level of confidence in the efforts the government is making to jumpstart the CNMI’s tourism industry?
VoteResults

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

August 2022 - October 2022 Issue

Today’s Front Page

September 2022

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

Grant heightens interest in agriculture, beekeeping

Posted On Jun 30 2022

Preparing brilliants minds for the CNMI’s future

Posted On May 12 2022

DFW, USFWS, Pacific Bird Conservation team up to save birds

Posted On May 05 2022

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

Community Briefs - September 9, 2022

Posted On Sep 09 2022

Community Briefs - September 8, 2022

Posted On Sep 08 2022

Community Briefs - September 7, 2022

Posted On Sep 07 2022

BIBA MARIANAS!

woman weaving

Hafa Adai-Tirow Cultural Experience on Tuesdays, Thursdays

Posted On Aug 04 2022

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Marianas to celebrate World Tourism Day on Sept. 27

Posted On Sep 15 2021

Weather Forecast

September 14, 2022, 6:08 AM
Clear
Clear
29°C
real feel: 35°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 84%
wind speed: 1 m/s SSW
wind gusts: 1 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 6:05 AM
sunset: 6:20 PM
© 2022 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2022 Saipan Tribune