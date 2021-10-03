Kobler back in finals, faces SIS

Share











Koblerville Elementary School is returning to the finals and will be batting Saipan International School for the division championship in the NMIFA-PSS Interscholastic Soccer League 2021-2022.

Koblervillle 1 advanced to the title game following a 2-0 win over Garapan Elementary School 2 last Friday at the NMI Soccer Training Center in Koblerville, while SIS also had shutout victory against Garapan 1, 4-0, to reach the finale that will be played this Wednesday, Oct. 6 at 5:30pm. The Umangs are hoping to defend the elementary division championship, as Koblerville 2 secured the 2020-2021 title after dominating Saipan Community School in the finals, 6-2, in April this year.

Eleazir Mettao and Napu Pangelinan brought Koblerville back to the finals after scoring the twin goals for the Umangs. Mettao drew first blood for Koblervile when he found his target in the 12th minute. Koblerville 1 kept shaky halftime lead, as Garapan 2 failed to counter in the first half. The Mallards continued to struggle offensively in the second half, while Pangelinan gave Koblerville 1 the insurance with his goal in the 32nd minute of the semis match.

In the other Final Four pairing, SIS also denied Garapan 1’s bid for a finals stint after the dominating win. The Geckos drew goals from four different players to eliminate Garapan 1.

Lukas Lee hit the board first for SIS with his early goal in the fourth minute. The rest of the Geckos’ goals all came in the second half with Jude Rayphand lifting the team to a 2-0 lead after converting his shot in the 37th minute. Just a minute later, it was Quido Jambor’s turn to contribute to SIS’ lopsided win, while Yutaro Kitagawa closed out for the Geckos in the 40th minute.

SIS will come into this Wednesday’s one-game finals unbeaten in five games. The Geckos swept the three matches in Group A and then ousted San Vicente Elementary School 2, 5-1, and Garapan 1 to move one win away from clinching the division championship.

Koblerville 1 took the same route to the finals when it swept its three matches in Group B before knocking out William S. Reyes Elementary School 2, 6-0, and Garapan 2 to keep the Umangs’ hopes for back-to-back titles alive.

Meanwhile, Garapan 1 and 2 will battle for the third place honors this Wednesday at 4:30pm.