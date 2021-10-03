Kobler back in finals, faces SIS

By
|
Posted on Oct 04 2021

Tag:
Share

Koblerville Elementary School 1’s Napu Pangelinan, right, and Morris Atalig exchange fives after the former scored in one of their pool play games in the NMIFA-PSS Interscholastic Soccer League 2021-2022 last week at the NMI Soccer Training Center in Koblerville. (Contributed Photo)

Koblerville Elementary School is returning to the finals and will be batting Saipan International School for the division championship in the NMIFA-PSS Interscholastic Soccer League 2021-2022.

Koblervillle 1 advanced to the title game following a 2-0 win over Garapan Elementary School 2 last Friday at the NMI Soccer Training Center in Koblerville, while SIS also had shutout victory against Garapan 1, 4-0, to reach the finale that will be played this Wednesday, Oct. 6 at 5:30pm. The Umangs are hoping to defend the elementary division championship, as Koblerville 2 secured the 2020-2021 title after dominating Saipan Community School in the finals, 6-2, in April this year.

Eleazir Mettao and Napu Pangelinan brought Koblerville back to the finals after scoring the twin goals for the Umangs. Mettao drew first blood for Koblervile when he found his target in the 12th minute. Koblerville 1 kept shaky halftime lead, as Garapan 2 failed to counter in the first half. The Mallards continued to struggle offensively in the second half, while Pangelinan gave Koblerville 1 the insurance with his goal in the 32nd minute of the semis match.

In the other Final Four pairing, SIS also denied Garapan 1’s bid for a finals stint after the dominating win. The Geckos drew goals from four different players to eliminate Garapan 1.

Lukas Lee hit the board first for SIS with his early goal in the fourth minute. The rest of the Geckos’ goals all came in the second half with Jude Rayphand lifting the team to a 2-0 lead after converting his shot in the 37th minute. Just a minute later, it was Quido Jambor’s turn to contribute to SIS’ lopsided win, while Yutaro Kitagawa closed out for the Geckos in the 40th minute.

SIS will come into this Wednesday’s one-game finals unbeaten in five games. The Geckos swept the three matches in Group A and then ousted San Vicente Elementary School 2, 5-1, and Garapan 1 to move one win away from clinching the division championship.

Koblerville 1 took the same route to the finals when it swept its three matches in Group B before knocking out William S. Reyes Elementary School 2, 6-0, and Garapan 2 to keep the Umangs’ hopes for back-to-back titles alive.

Meanwhile, Garapan 1 and 2 will battle for the third place honors this Wednesday at 4:30pm.

Roselyn Monroyo | Reporter
Roselyn Monroyo is the sports reporter of Saipan Tribune. She has been covering sports competitions for more than two decades. She is a basketball fan and learned to write baseball and football stories when she came to Saipan in 2005.

Related Posts

nmiva
0

SIS 2 scores 1st win; GCA 1 rolls to 6th straight

Posted On Oct 04 2021
, By
0

GCA 1 beats SIS 1 in battle of unbeatens

Posted On Sep 27 2021
, By
0

SIS, Garapan-2 secure playoff seats

Posted On Sep 22 2021
, By
0

GCA teams, SIS 1, MHS 1 remain unscathed in HS volleyball

Posted On Sep 20 2021
, By
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

TAGA Plus

July - September 2021 Issue

Today’s Front Page

September 2021

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

USEPA hosts free NEPA and Environmental Justice webinar for Pacific Islanders

Posted On Sep 23 2021

ICC 2021: Community unites to clean NMI coasts

Posted On Sep 23 2021

ICC volunteers speak up!

Posted On Sep 23 2021

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

COMMUNITY

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - October 5, 2021

Posted On Oct 04 2021
COMMUNITY

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - September 27, 2021

Posted On Sep 27 2021
COMMUNITY

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - September 21, 2021

Posted On Sep 22 2021

BIBA MARIANAS!

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Marianas to celebrate World Tourism Day on Sept. 27

Posted On Sep 15 2021

Bunuelos eating contest at Taste of the Marianas

Posted On Aug 23 2021

Weather Forecast

October 4, 2021, 6:28 PM
Showers
Showers
28°C
real feel: 33°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 90%
wind speed: 4 m/s E
wind gusts: 4 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 6:07 AM
sunset: 6:04 PM
© 2021 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

Sitemap    Policy

Copyright © 2021 Saipan Tribune