Tyler’s Gelatte Stone donates $1,500 to the Autism Society of the CNMI

Posted on Oct 04 2021

Tyler’s Gelatte Stone owner Ben Babauta Jr. and his family; Mayor David Apatang

Autism Society of the CNMI vice president Romeo Cuellar, center holding banner, shares a photo with Tyler’s Gelatte Stone owner Ben Babauta Jr. and his family; Mayor David Apatang; field operations director for the Saipan Mayor’s Office Joann Aquino; and special assistant to the mayor Henry Hofschneider soon after receiving a $1,500 check last Thursday from Tyler’s Gelatte Stone at its main location at the Sugar King Park. (JOSHUA SANTOS)

Tyler’s Gelatte Stone presented the Autism Society of the CNMI with a $1,500 check last Thursday at the Sugar King Park, with the money raised by Tyler’s through its “Small Business Sundays”—a recurring event at the park where Tyler’s donates $1 to ASCNMI for every gelato it sells and small businesses that participate in the event also make donations to the cause.

Present last Thursday for the handoff was Tyler’s Gelatte Stone owner Ben Babauta Jr. and his family; ASCNMI vice president Romeo Cuellar; Saipan Mayor David Apatang; field operations director for the Saipan Mayor’s Office Joann Aquino; and special assistant to the mayor Henry Hofschneider.

In an interview with him after receiving the check, Cuellar said that he and ASCNMI are “pleasantly surprised” with how much was raised for the organization, and said the $1,500 will be used to support future ASCNMI events. Cuellar added that many events last year and this year had to be postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but said he and the rest of ASCNMI are working to start events back up again.

Apatang lauded Babauta for his efforts and encouraged the other businesses in Sugar King Park to start their own programs to bring people into the park and to contribute to other good causes.

“This is a good contribution to the [ASCNMI]. I know Ben [Babauta Jr.] has had several events here to raise money for the [ASCNMI], so I encourage the other vendors here to get together and come up with other programs so we can bring in more people, and continue to contribute to [the cause],” said Apatang.

Babauta said that Tyler’s had its grand opening at Sugar King Park on July 18 this year, and for the grand opening, he wanted to showcase his friends who owned small businesses, have a live band, release new gelato flavors, and donate to ASCNMI. The grand opening turned into “Small Business Sundays” and the past two “Small Business Sundays” were made possible through a Small Business Revitalization and Development Grant that Tyler’s received through the Bank of Hawaii.

Babauta added that his son, Tyler, from whom Tyler’s Gelatte Stone gets its name, is on the autism spectrum, and said that “it was really meaningful for us to do something for him” by donating to ASCNMI. As for when the fourth “Small Business Sunday” will take place, Babauta said there is nothing planned yet, but several vendors are interested in participating.

Joshua Santos | Reporter
Joshua Santos is a Mount Carmel School AlumKnight and University of Florida Gator Grad with a passion for writing. He is one of Saipan Tribune’s newest reporters. Josh enjoys golf, chess, and playing video games with friends in his spare time. Reach out to him @rarebasedjosh on all socials.

