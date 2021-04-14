  • Mobil Smiles Reward

Koblerville, SIS-1 unbeaten

A William S. Reyes Elementary School’s Jiro Quindoza, right, takes a shot in front of Saipan International School-2 goalie Theo Joab during the Group A game in the 2020-2021 NMIFA Interscholastic Soccer League last Thursday at the NMI Soccer Training Center in Koblerville. (Contributed Photo)

Koblerville Elementary School and Saipan International School-1 are off to a strong start in the 2020-2021 NMIFA Interscholastic Soccer League.

Koblerville-1 and 2 won their first two games at the NMI Soccer Training Center in Koblerville, while SIS-1 also earned a 2-0 mark early into the competition.

After calling off last season’s event due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the ISL is back this year with Koblerville-1 kicking off action in the elementary division with a 7-3 victory over Brilliant Star School in the Group B match last Thursday. Jerz Navarro, Sean Billimon, and John Surima scored two goals apiece for the Umangs, who made it to the finals in the 2018-2019 season, but lost a close match to Gregorio T. Camacho Elementary School, 2-3.

Akeen Edvalson had a pair of goals on a losing effort for BSS, while Evan Poole chipped in one.

After easing past BSS, Koblerville-1 returned to the pitch last Tuesday and had a fitting follow up on its opening day win following an 8-2 triumph over Isla Montessori. Navarro remained on target for the Umang, as he made a hat-trick in their second win and teamed up with Bri Echalico in handing Koblerville-1 the easy win. Echalico also delivered three goals, while the Umang’s two other goals came from Andrei Tenorio.

Isla Montesorri drew its two goals from siblings Anya and Noah Lewis.

A Koblerville Elementary School-1 player, right, dribbles away from two Brilliant Star School defenders during the Group B game in the 2020-2021 NMIFA Interscholastic Soccer League last Thursday at the NMI Soccer Training Center in Koblerville. (Contributed Photo)

SIS-1 earlier in the opening week of the league defeated Isla Montessori, 3-1. Finn Altizer towed the Geckos to victory after scoring all three goals of the team. Georgia Baetge posted the lone goal for Isla Montessori.

SIS-1 went on to make it back-to-back following a 4-2 win over BSS last Tuesday for a share of Group B lead with Koblerville-1.

This time, the Geckos banked on Bori Chang to top BSS, as the striker hit three goals in SIS-1’s second victory. Altizer contributed one goal, while Edvalson and Poole scored one apiece for the winless BSS.

GROUP A
Koblerville-2 5, WSR 3
Koblerville-2 is in solo first place in the group after getting its second win in as many games following a victory over WSR last Tuesday.

Jose Maratita starred in the Umang’s win No. 2 after recording all the team’s five goals. Aldric Jon Antonio made two goals for WSR, while Alyssa Borlongan added one.

Before beating WSR, Koblervile-2 triumphed in its second debut against Saipan Community School last Thursday, 5-1. Three difference players scored for the Umangs with Maratita and Kapua Hocog getting two goals each and Jireh Guilas bagging one.

SCS 3, SIS-2 1
Saipan Community School quickly bounced back from its loss in the opener after outclassing SIS-2 last Tuesday.

Richard Zhao, Jose Sablan, and Anne Lee found the back of the net to put SCS in the win column, while SIS-2 drew its lone goal from Landon Pudney.

SIS-2 6, WSR 2
Before bowing to SCS, SIS-2 won its first match of the season after dominating WSR last Thursday.

Jude Rayphand lifted the Geckos to victory with his four goals and drew help from Quido Jambor, who contributed two goals. WSR’s pair of goals were courtesy of Jiro Quindoza and Antonio.

Roselyn Monroyo | Reporter
Roselyn Monroyo is the sports reporter of Saipan Tribune. She has been covering sports competitions for more than two decades. She is a basketball fan and learned to write baseball and football stories when she came to Saipan in 2005.

