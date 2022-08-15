Korea House Restaurant is latest ProaPerks partner

Share











Korea House Restaurant is the latest company to sign on as a Northern Marianas College ProaPerks Partner, joining many other businesses and organizations. All card-carrying members of the NMC ProaPerks program can now receive a 5% discount in addition to the 20% local discount (excludes items on the premium menu).

The restaurant is located in Susupe, in the same building as Winchell’s Donuts. Korea House Restaurant can be reached by calling (670) 235-7781 or through Facebook and Instagram (@KoreaHouseRestaurant).

Companies and other interested organizations who would like to become part of the ProaPerks program and take advantage of the buying power of thousands of individuals that include NMC alumni, students, and employees, can find more information by emailing proaperks@marianas.edu. (NMC)