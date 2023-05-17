Korea Nat’l Theatre performs Marianas song

Posted on May 18 2023

The National Theatre of Korea performs an original arrangement of Marianas Way by Marianas recording artist JJ Concepcion on May 11, 2023, in Seoul. (CONTRIBUTED PHOTO)

For the first time the National Theater of Korea—the country’s only producing theater presenting traditional Korean performance and music—has presented a popular song from the Marianas.

The song Marianas Way by JJ Concepcion was performed in a Korean arrangement as part of the theatre’s “Midday Concert” on May 11, 2023, in Seoul.

The arrangement was jointly coordinated by NTOK and Marianas Visitors Authority. The “Midday Concert” aims to showcase the laidback sentiment of the Marianas in a rhythmical performance with traditional Korean musical instruments. The arranged song was titled Scenes by the Sea.

“I am honored that my music and the music of the Marianas will be performed at the National Theater of Korea,” said Concepcion about the performance. “I hope this song conveys the beauty of Saipan to the Korean audience, my home in the Marianas, and the happiness of the islanders.”

“Midday Concert” is one of the most representative shows of the NTOK. As a high-class brunch concert held every year since 2009, the concert engages both the ear and the eye with a broad range of music from masterpieces to popular songs performed by pop singers, musical actors, and pansori (Korean style of musical storytelling) singers.

“It’s an honor for the prestigious National Theatre of Korea to perform a song by one of our local artists about the Marianas,” said MVA managing director Christopher A. Concepcion. “We are grateful for the collaboration to share the beauty of our islands in this unique auditory experience.”

The Marianas, which include Saipan, Tinian, and Rota, has become one of the most popular destinations for Korean travelers. Home to more than 20 ethnic groups, including the indigenous Chamorro and Carolinian, as well as Koreans, the islands have a unique culture that is an amalgamation of many stories. This June one of the major festivals of the Marianas will be held every Saturday, the Taste of the Marianas International Food Festival & Beer Garden. (MVA)

Press Release
News under Press Release are official statements issued to Saipan Tribune giving information on a particular matter.

Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

