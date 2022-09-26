Kosebakl Ladies overpower 670 Babes

By
|
Posted on Sep 27 2022
Share

Kosebakl Ladies huddle up to cheer their win over 670 Babes last Sunday in  the women’s division game of the Budweiser Belau Amateur Softball Association at the Dandan Softball Field. (CONTRIUTED PHOTO)

Heather Kladikm set the ball ablaze as she hit the only home run of the women’s division so far in Kosebakl Ladies’ win over the 670 Babes, 21-11, in the lone women’s division game of the 2022 Budweiser Belau Amateur Softball Association League last Sunday at the Dandan Softball Field.

With the day off to a rainy start, the morning games of the day were postponed, but despite a gloomy and wet field, Kosebakl Ladies played with fire in their veins.

Kladikm’s home run came after a quiet first inning for Kosebakl Ladies, leading her team to 5-1 lead against the Babes. Kladikm went for two hits out of three at-bats and had two RBIs.

Her team helped put in the work and did not waste her home run as they put in seven more runs in the next inning, while their pitcher continued to shut down the Babes, allowing only three runs in two innings for a big lead of 12-4.

Although, it wasn’t over for the Babes as they had a last-ditch effort to score more runs in the fourth inning. Seven out of their 10 batters in that inning scored a run to catch up with Kosebakl, 12-11. 

The Babes’ rally was short-lived as Kosebakl Ladies’ offense lit up in the final inning to secure eight more runs. The Babes were not able to retaliate as they could not get past the Kosebakl Ladies pitcher for a final score of 21-11.

Maiyah Duenas and Mina Kelly each brought three runners home, and along with Kladikm, Hayo Henley, Sonia Isaac, and Mardina Kaipat had two RBIs each for Kosebakl Ladies. Angela Muna, Jennie Scaliem, Vine Ngirablosch, Mona Camacho, and Keyona Tudela had one RBI each. Mardina Kaipat collected three doubles, while Maiyah Duenas and Kayla Kaipat had one each.

For the 670 Babes, Pauline Camacho had three RBIs and Catelyn Dela Cruz had two.

With the win, Kosebakl Ladies leveled its win-loss record to 4-4 in the standings, while 670 Babes went lower in the standings at 2-5.

Leigh Gases
Leigh Gases is the youngest reporter of Saipan Tribune and primarily covers community related news, but she also handles the utilities, education, municipal, and veterans beats. Contact Leigh at leigh_gases@saipantribune.com.
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

On a scale of 1 to 5, with 1 being the lowest, what’s your level of confidence that the Legislature will be able to pass a budget law by the Sept. 30 deadline?
VoteResults

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

August 2022 - October 2022 Issue

Today’s Front Page

September 2022

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

Grant heightens interest in agriculture, beekeeping

Posted On Jun 30 2022

Preparing brilliants minds for the CNMI’s future

Posted On May 12 2022

DFW, USFWS, Pacific Bird Conservation team up to save birds

Posted On May 05 2022

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

Community Briefs - September 9, 2022

Posted On Sep 09 2022

Community Briefs - September 8, 2022

Posted On Sep 08 2022

Community Briefs - September 7, 2022

Posted On Sep 07 2022

BIBA MARIANAS!

woman weaving

Hafa Adai-Tirow Cultural Experience on Tuesdays, Thursdays

Posted On Aug 04 2022

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Marianas to celebrate World Tourism Day on Sept. 27

Posted On Sep 15 2021

Weather Forecast

September 27, 2022, 6:10 AM
Clear
Clear
27°C
real feel: 34°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 87%
wind speed: 0 m/s N
wind gusts: 0 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 6:06 AM
sunset: 6:10 PM
© 2022 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2022 Saipan Tribune