Kosebakl Ladies overpower 670 Babes

Heather Kladikm set the ball ablaze as she hit the only home run of the women’s division so far in Kosebakl Ladies’ win over the 670 Babes, 21-11, in the lone women’s division game of the 2022 Budweiser Belau Amateur Softball Association League last Sunday at the Dandan Softball Field.

With the day off to a rainy start, the morning games of the day were postponed, but despite a gloomy and wet field, Kosebakl Ladies played with fire in their veins.

Kladikm’s home run came after a quiet first inning for Kosebakl Ladies, leading her team to 5-1 lead against the Babes. Kladikm went for two hits out of three at-bats and had two RBIs.

Her team helped put in the work and did not waste her home run as they put in seven more runs in the next inning, while their pitcher continued to shut down the Babes, allowing only three runs in two innings for a big lead of 12-4.

Although, it wasn’t over for the Babes as they had a last-ditch effort to score more runs in the fourth inning. Seven out of their 10 batters in that inning scored a run to catch up with Kosebakl, 12-11.

The Babes’ rally was short-lived as Kosebakl Ladies’ offense lit up in the final inning to secure eight more runs. The Babes were not able to retaliate as they could not get past the Kosebakl Ladies pitcher for a final score of 21-11.

Maiyah Duenas and Mina Kelly each brought three runners home, and along with Kladikm, Hayo Henley, Sonia Isaac, and Mardina Kaipat had two RBIs each for Kosebakl Ladies. Angela Muna, Jennie Scaliem, Vine Ngirablosch, Mona Camacho, and Keyona Tudela had one RBI each. Mardina Kaipat collected three doubles, while Maiyah Duenas and Kayla Kaipat had one each.

For the 670 Babes, Pauline Camacho had three RBIs and Catelyn Dela Cruz had two.

With the win, Kosebakl Ladies leveled its win-loss record to 4-4 in the standings, while 670 Babes went lower in the standings at 2-5.