Red Cross responds to home fire in Kagman II

Posted on Sep 27 2022

The American Red Cross-NMI Chapter provided victims of last Sunday’s single-family home fire in Kagman II with immediate assistance for food, clothing, and shelter. (CONTRIBUTED PHOTO)

American Red Cross-NMI Chapter volunteer Christie Sablan Keptot responded to a single-family home fire in Kagman II late Sunday afternoon. 

The Red Cross Disaster Action Team received a call of a structure fire in Kagman II at around 2:30pm last Sunday afternoon. After assessing the incident, Red Cross caseworkers were able to help the family members who were displaced from their home due to the fire. 

The American Red Cross was able to provide clients with immediate assistance for food, clothing, and shelter while they begin their road to recovery. 

SIMPLE STEPS TO SAVE LIVES 

The Red Cross is calling on everyone to take two simple steps that can save lives: practice fire drills at home and check existing smoke alarms. 

There are several things families and individuals can do to increase their chances of surviving a fire: 

-If someone doesn’t have smoke alarms, install them. At a minimum, put one on every level of the home, inside bedrooms and outside sleeping areas. Local building codes vary and there may be additional requirements where someone lives. 

-If someone does have alarms, test them today. If they don’t work, replace them.

-Make sure that everyone in the family knows how to get out of every room and how to get out of the home in less than two minutes.

-Practice the fire escape plan. What’s the household’s escape time? 

WHAT PEOPLE CAN DO 

People can visit redcross.org/homefires to find out more about how to protect themselves and their loved homes from fire. They can become a Red Cross volunteer by contacting the local chapter office at 670-234-3459 or by visiting our website at www.redcross.org/nmi. (PR)

