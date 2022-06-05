Kosuke tops redemption run

By
|
Posted on Jun 06 2022

Tag:
Share

A total of 71 runners took part in Run Saipan’s 2nd Annual Mangrove 5K last Saturday. Run Saipan president Edward Dela Cruz Jr. said it was a club record for a non-special 5k run. (MARK RABAGO)

Veteran runner Kosuke Sato made up for last year’s debacle when he tripped on a wire by winning Run Saipan’s 2nd Annual Mangrove 5K last Saturday.  

The 51-year-old general manager of Kingfisher Golf Links in Talafofo outpaced everyone and crossed the finish line at the Gov. Eloy S. Inos Peace Park with a time of 19:36.

“Last year I fell down. This year I paid attention to everything especially the wire [near] the turnaround where I slowed down,” he said. 

It wasn’t a wire-to-wire win for Sato though as the Saitama, Japan native paced himself in the early goings.

Sato

“First two miles Michael [Denevan] was in front of me but after that I went to first… Very good running conditions… Not busy as last year when the Mangrove Run coincided with a fishing derby,” he said

Last year, Sato was leading the pack when he tripped on a wire near the turnaround at the Micro Beach Pavilion. Curiously, he said none of his fellow runners helped him get up to his feet, including good friends and fellow Japanese Shuji Kuroda and Michiteru Mita.

During an interview after Saturday’s race, Sato was asked if he has message to Kuroda and Mita. He jokingly replied: “For Shuji, he should just concentrate in the ultra-marathons—the 50km and 100kms and events outside. And for coach Mita, he should just focus on coaching,” he said followed by a burst of laughter.  

Denevan finished second in the men’s division after crossing the finish line in 20:06, while third place went to Michael Miller in 22:41.

Among the women, Akiko Miller was the fleetest afoot with a time of 21:02. She was followed closely by Kaithlyn Chavez in 21:11 while rounding out the Top 3 was Noriko Jim in 23:23.

MIller

Miller said she had a bit of a hard time during the Mangrove 5K as it involved a winding route.

“Very hard a lot of turns and the last 1K was so hard…It was fast-paced… Too fast Mr. Sato so I just took my time but Kaitlyn tried to catch me all the time and I was scared,” she said.

The Mangrove Run is named after the shrubs that line up the pathway along the run route past the Boating Safety Office toward what used to be the Puerto Rico dump site.

Unlike last year, participants lined up at the starting line all the way up near the toilets at the Gov. Eloy S. Inos Peace Park. They then proceeded to the Outer Cove Marina and then turned around at the Micro Beach pavilion before returning to the starting line.

Run Saipan president Edward Dela Cruz Jr. was stoked with the turnout for the 2nd Annual Mangrove 5K.

“I’m really happy how this turned out because last year we only had about 27 runners. Today we had about 71 runners and I’m really shocked because we started the registration very late. This to me is pretty amazing because we broke our non-special 5K record. Since we gave nothing like T-shirts and medals except our timing and free water obviously I’m surprised that we were able to come up with 71 runners at such late registration,” he said.

Dela Cruz said having 71 runners take part in last Saturday’s run was also surprising considering a lot of Run Saipan’s regular runners are off-island for summer vacation. 

Mark Rabago | Associate Editor
Mark Rabago is the Associate Editor of Saipan Tribune. Contact him at Mark_Rabago@saipantribune.com

Related Posts

Run
0

Run Saipan conducts first ever group run

Posted On May 31 2022
, By
0

Rep. Manglona to run for Senate seat

Posted On May 02 2022
, By
NMIVA
0

NMIVA completes ‘test run’ for Mini Games

Posted On Apr 27 2022
, By
NMIVA
0

Battle of the Beach is dry run for Mini Games

Posted On Apr 19 2022
, By
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.
Pacific Mini Games 2022Countdown

POLL

Do you support the resumption of United Airlines’ pet transportation program?
Vote

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

February 2022 - April 2022 Issue

Today’s Front Page

May 2022

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

Preparing brilliants minds for the CNMI’s future

Posted On May 12 2022

DFW, USFWS, Pacific Bird Conservation team up to save birds

Posted On May 05 2022

Precinct 5 lawmakers hold 3rd Kagman Trash Drop-off

Posted On Apr 28 2022

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - June 6, 2022

Posted On Jun 06 2022

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - June 2, 2022

Posted On Jun 02 2022
Community

Community Briefs May 25, 2022

Posted On May 25 2022

BIBA MARIANAS!

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Marianas to celebrate World Tourism Day on Sept. 27

Posted On Sep 15 2021

Bunuelos eating contest at Taste of the Marianas

Posted On Aug 23 2021

Weather Forecast

June 6, 2022, 6:47 PM
Partly sunny
Partly sunny
30°C
real feel: 33°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 64%
wind speed: 4 m/s ENE
wind gusts: 4 m/s
UV-Index: 2
sunrise: 5:46 AM
sunset: 6:45 PM
© 2022 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2022 Saipan Tribune