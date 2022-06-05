Tina-Leila tandem launches website

The NMI Democratic Party tandem of Reps. Christina “Tina” Sablan (D-Saipan) and Leila Fleming Staffler (D-Saipan) officially launched their campaign “Trusted Leadership” website last week. Members of the public can visit SablanStaffler.com to read about the Democratic candidates for CNMI governor and lieutenant governor, their platform and public service work, and ways to support the campaign.

“Leila and I are so excited to announce that the Trusted Leadership website is now live and available to the public,” said Sablan. “SablanStaffler.com embodies what our campaign is all about: open and honest government that builds trust through transparency.”

The website features candidate profiles for both Sablan and Staffler, which includes a biography, current committee memberships, legislative record, and outreach work that Sablan and Staffler have each done as legislators in the CNMI House of Representatives.

SablanStaffler.com also outlines the candidates’ platform, which consists of: A Thriving and Diversified Economy; High Quality Education & Training; A Healthy Community; Safe, Reliable, and Sustainable Infrastructure; A Safe and Just Community; A Responsive, Transparent, and Ethical Government; Security for CNMI Government Retirees; Supporting Our Veterans and Military Families; Expanding Civil Rights Protections; and Vibrant Village Life.

Visitors to the website can view news, photos, and videos from Sablan & Staffler’s campaign, as well as to donate or volunteer with the campaign.

“Tina and I invite the community to visit our website, ask us about our platform, and give us feedback, too,” said Staffler. “We hope that the website can serve as a resource to help empower individuals in making an informed decision this November.” (PR)

