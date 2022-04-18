Kuroda vows to come back stronger for desert race

Participants of the six-day, 251-kilometer ultramarathon Marathon Des Sables take their first steps in the Sahara Desert.(CONTRIBUTED PHOTO)

Run Saipan’s Shuji Kuroda failed to finish the Marathon Des Sables in Morocco, but vowed to come back stronger and finally cross out the six-day, 251-kilometer ultramarathon off his bucket list.

“I had heat stroke and dehydration in the second stage and I became a ‘doctor stop’ decision because of my high fever. I’ll avenge [my failure to finish] next time,” said the 32-year-old former Grandvrio Resort Saipan F&B assistant manager.

Kuroda said he was doing 100th place until a brutal sandstorm in Morocco’s Sahara Desert knocked him out at the start of the second stage.

“I got caught up in a sandstorm on the way and got sick because of that. The vomiting did not stop and the doctor approached me and told me to stop until my fever went down…I waited for about three hours until my fever went down, but the fever did not go down and the doctor told me to retire…”

Kuroda said he’s going to train harder so he can give himself a better chance to complete the Marathon Des Sables when he decides to again tackle it.

Shuji Kuroda, left, poses with fellow ultramarathoners from Japan before the first stage of the Marathon Des Sables in Morocco. (CONTRIBUTED PHOTO)

“I want to apologize to the people who supported me. I am sure to finish next time…I couldn’t finish the race and kept crying for two days, but I will definitely come back and finish. I will continue to challenge myself for what I want to accomplish. I swear to all my friends that I will be more and more stronger.”

Despite being forced to retire, the Tokyo, Japan native said his experience racing in the largest desert in the world was unforgettable and he gained a lot of friends during the Marathon Des Sables.

“I met many wonderful people through the race from all around the world. I want to tell everyone, ‘don’t be afraid of challenges and challenge what you want to do. Make an effort for that and enjoy it.’”

The Marathon Des Sables was topped by Morocco’s Rachid El Morabity (18:34:34) with Spain’s Anna Comet finishing as the top woman (24:18:33)

Kuroda left Saipan early last month after making the island his home for four years. He quickly made a name for himself in local running circles despite not really taking the sport seriously before arriving on Saipan in May 2018. Among his victories on island the past year where the 2021 Gecko 5000 8-kilometer men’s cross country race, the 2021 Michelob Ultra 4-Mile Run For Taste, and the 2021 Paupau 5150 Taga Triathlon.

Incidentally, he will be one of the nominees for tonight’s 2021 Male Athlete of the Year award in the NMSA Annual Sports Banquet at the Kensington Hall of Kensington Hotel Saipan. Kuroda became a finalist after winning the 6th Saipan Aquathlon (5km run/1km swim/2.5km run) in February 2021 in a time of 56:19.

Mark Rabago | Associate Editor
Mark Rabago is the Associate Editor of Saipan Tribune. Contact him at Mark_Rabago@saipantribune.com
