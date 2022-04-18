Sablan moves to recuse self from Torres impeachment proceedings

Share











Sen. Vinnie Sablan (R-Saipan) has asked to be recused from taking part in the upcoming impeachment proceedings against Gov. Ralph DLG Torres, who is his running mate this November.

According to Sablan, he wrote Senate president Jude U. Hofschneider (R-Tinian) last March 28 to ask that he be recused from the impeachment proceedings. He said yesterday, though, that he has yet to receive word on a decision.

“This was a letter dated March 28, to the Senate president [regarding] my recusal from the Senate impeachment process. This was to ask for his consideration on my request that I recuse in partaking in the Senate impeachment vote, which is where members of the Senate votes on each of the articles of impeachment during the session,” he said.

Sablan said he is Torres’ running mate in the upcoming gubernatorial election, hence his request.

“It’s because of the obvious, I am running as the governor’s running mate in this upcoming election. I just thought that it would be in the best interest of everyone that I recuse myself from that vote, the general vote for the impeachment process during the session, which is required by our Constitution…” Sablan explained.

However, Sablan said he will still be present to hear the testimonies and the evidence presented, but he will not take part in the voting process.

“I will be here. It’s incumbent upon me, as a senator and as an elected official, to be here and listen, just to be informed and aware of all the deliberations and all the testimonies that will take place. So I will be here listening in on those deliberations and testimonies,” he said.

Sablan noted that impeachment proceedings are expected to begin sometime this week or early next week, so he expects to receive word from the Senate president on his request before then.

“We have several days. We have the hearing tomorrow on the motion to dismiss. Then I do know that the actual session, the required session to vote on the impeachment will be in the next couple of days, if not this week, then next week. That is all up to the Senate president right now,” Sablan said.

The Senate is set to hear Torres’ motion to dismiss the article of impeachment against him today at 10am on Capital Hill.

Seating is limited and strict guidelines will be imposed to ensure the safety of those in attendance and to uphold the integrity of the hearing.