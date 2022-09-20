Labor conducts MSHA Workshop on Tinian and Rota

Omega Safety Compliance president and CEO William “Bill” Shippey, CSE recently conducted a Mine Safety and Health Administration Workshop on Tinian and Rota. (CONTRIBUTED PHOTO)

The CNMI Department of Labor conducted a Mine Safety and Health Administration Workshop last Sept. 13, 2022 on Tinian and on Sept. 14, 2022 on Rota.

The eight-hour workshop was attended by surface mine operators (rock quarries), construction companies, and several other privately run businesses.

William “Bill” Shippey, CSE and president/CEO of Omega Safety Compliance, conducted the workshop on Tinian and Rota. Some of the topics discussed during the MSHA Workshop include MSHA Requirements, Working Around Heavy Equipment, Safe Work Practices, Hazard Communication, and Most Common Hazards at Surface Mines.

CNMI acting director of Labor Enforcement, Jeffrey T. Camacho said, “We are able to provide the training and information for the MSHA workshop at no charge to the participants, thanks to assistance from the U.S. Department of Labor’s Mine Safety and Health Administration.”

Camacho added, “Safety in the workplace, particularly at construction sites or rock quarries, is a top concern for the Department of Labor.”

MSHA is an agency of the U.S. Department of Labor that develops and enforces safety and health rules for all U.S. mines, providing technical, educational and assistance to mine operators.

The agency’s mission is to help reduce or prevent death, injuries, and illnesses at U.S. mines.

For further information, contact the CNMI Department of Labor at tel. 670-322-4365 or 670-664-3196. (PR)

