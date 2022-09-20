AS FUEL PRICES IN CNMI CONTINUE TO DROP

Gas nears $4 mark

As of yesterday, Mobil Oil Marianas dropped its fuel prices by 15 cents with a gallon of its Extra fuel now at $5.26 per gallon from $5.41. Mobil also reduced its Supreme fuel from $5.86 per gallon to $5.71 per gallon while Diesel dropped by 20 cents from $6.68 per gallon to $6.48. (KIMBERLY B. ESMORES)

The CNMI continues to see a downward trend in fuel prices with gas nearing the $4 mark.

Fuel on Saipan is currently at the lowest it’s been all year thanks to local oil companies dropping its prices by another 15 cents.

Shell Marianas is expected to drop its fuel prices today.

Shell Marianas is expected to drop its fuel prices today.

The CNMI has seen a consistent downward trend in fuel prices for the last three months.

Starting in the first week of July, the CNMI saw a series of rollbacks with fuel dropping from $6.56 per gallon of regular fuel from the beginning of the month, to now at $5.26.

The first rollback was seen on July 4, with local oil companies reducing their prices by 15 cents from $6.56 to $6.41.

Then, just 24 hours later, in the early hours of July 7, the CNMI saw the largest rollback by far when oil companies dropped their prices by 25 cents from $6.41 to $6.16.

The third rollback of July was seen last July 14, with fuel prices dropping to $6.01.

The fourth rollback was seen last July 20 with fuel dropping another 15 cents from $6.01 to $5.86.

Then, just six days later, on July 26 the last rollback for the month of July brought fuel down from $5.86 to $5.71.

The next rollback was seen around the first week of August when fuel went from $5.71 to $5.61.

Then, in the first week of September, gas dropped again by another 20 cents bringing fuel down from $5.61 to $5.41.

According to a 29-year-old local motorist, he’s elated with the recent gas rollbacks.

“I remember in the beginning of the year, filling my car up took nearly $100. Now, I just filled my tank up with $70. That’s an extra $30 or so I can use towards food for the next two weeks. I know these rollbacks seemed small, but it really adds up in the long run. I hope it continues,” he said.

Kimberly Bautista Esmores | Reporter
Kimberly Bautista Esmores has covered a wide range of news beats, including the community, housing, crime, and more. She now covers sports for the Saipan Tribune. Contact her at kimberly_bautista@saipantribune.com.
