Lady Ayuyus beat Lady Manta Rays in HS v-ball

Kagman High School scooped up their second win after they beat Saipan Southern High School in three tough, nail-biting sets last Tuesday in the continuation of the Public School System Girls High School Volleyball League 2022-2023 at the Marianas High School Gymnasium.

The Lady Ayuyus started off with an explosion, beating the Lady Manta Rays in the first set, 21-17. Then, SSHS fought back with some tough rallies as they eventually won the second set and forced a third set.

The third set looked to be an easy win for the Lady Ayuyus as they landed a streak of points while the Manta Rays mishandled a few returns. But the Lady Manta Rays found their footing as they replied and caught up with the Lady Ayuyus, 12-10 with Kagman in the lead.

The Lady Ayuyus got a run for their money as SSHS then tied it up at 12-12, and it seemed like anybody’s game at this point. The Lady Manta Rays then scored one more point to take the lead 13-12. However, the Lady Ayuyus grabbed victory out of the Lady Manta Rays’ grasp as they won, 15-13.

With this win, KHS is at 2-3, while SHSS has yet to win with six straight losses.

The other varsity game of the night was MHS versus Mount Carmel School, which the Lady Knights took in three sets, 15-21, 21-13, 13-15.

KHS head coach, Ryan Camacho, told Saipan Tribune after the game that “it was a very intense game. A lot of good long rallies, especially. The girls really pulled through—they really tried to up the hype themselves as well as also kind of encourage each other, and they tried to play the full three as much as they could. Other than that, it’s a really good game—Southern did a really good job. They really gave us a hard time as well- especially the third set.”

The Lady Ayuyus are Jewel Malwelbug, Sheira Dela Rosa, Pia Ngewakl, Keitavia Sos, Edwardina Flamar, Sharlette Casil, Ry’aeko Quitano, Ry’ahna Quitano, Tsubakiko Joab, and Wynesia Quinata.

The Lady Manta Rays are Yasmeen Younis, Brandie Matsumoto, Jasmine John, Mai Peters, Miley Salas, Jasmine Saluta, Lana Sunderland, Leia Pangelinan, Zoe Lee, Casey Cruz, Angel Calage, and Chelsea Cruz.

In the varsity standings, GCA is still on top and undefeated with five wins, MCS is 4-1, MHS and ACS are both at 3-2, SIS is at 3-1.

The Public School System Girls High School Volleyball League 2022-2023 is being held with help from the Northern Mariana Islands Volleyball Association.