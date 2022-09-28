CNMI hosts 1st APP conference in years

By
|
Posted on Sep 29 2022

Tag: ,
Share

The CNMI’s first Association of Pacific Ports conference in 16 years garnered the participation of over 65 individuals representing ports from all across the Pacific. The conference, which lasted about three days, was held at the Hyatt Regency Saipan’s ballroom. (KIMBERLY B. ESMORES)

The CNMI hosted its first Association of Pacific Ports conference in 16 years which was held at the Hyatt Regency Saipan’s ballroom.

According to Kimberlyn King-Hinds, Commonwealth Ports Authority chair and previous APP president, the CNMI hasn’t hosted the APP conference since 2006 and she is glad to have put Saipan back in the rotation to host such an important annual event.

The APP’s 108th annual conference began last Monday and concluded yesterday with over 65 participants from all across the pacific.

“It was an amazing turnout. We had over 65 participants from all over the world to include the UK, Fiji, Canada, participants from up and down the west coast and across the Pacific,” she said.

King-Hinds stated the APP conference is of great importance as it is an opportunity for ports across the pacific share their challenges and ideas to help their fellow ports in the Pacific flourish.

“This is an opportunity for ports to come together to share their challenges, to share their best practices, so that we can all learn from each other. It’s also an opportunity to talk to our industry partners to include folks who are at the cutting edge of innovation, in terms of technology. That’s an opportunity for us to see what’s out there, and learn from them how we can be more efficient and increase our productivity,” King-Hinds said.

When asked what the highlight of the conference was, King-Hinds said it was hearing from other smaller ports in the Pacific who shared similar challenges with CPA and to get feedback on how to possibly resolve them.

“The highlight of the conference, I would have to say, is hearing from the smaller ports in the Pacific, and to share the similar challenges that we’re all facing, especially with Guam and the CNMI. We are smaller ports, and so we rely heavily on federal funding to help out with port infrastructure and port development. One of the challenges that keeps coming up is this issue with having to buy American, as well as certain components within grant applications that requires applicants to ensure that the benefit to the community outweighs the cost of certain infrastructure projects, which is always going to be a challenge out here because of the population. And so being able to, you know, connect, and have those discussions and come up with a unified position in terms of those issues, and raising and elevating those issues to our federal grantors, to me, personally, was the highlight of this conference,” the CPA chair said.

However, for most of the participants, King-Hinds proudly said the highlight was the newfound friendships and partnerships.

“But I think for everybody here, because you have people who’ve never been out here before, the opportunity to come out and hear about smaller ports was eye opening for them. We’ve made some really good friends and also developed strong partnerships so that they can help the Marianas advocate,” she said.

Kimberly Bautista Esmores | Reporter
Kimberly Bautista Esmores has covered a wide range of news beats, including the community, housing, crime, and more. She now covers sports for the Saipan Tribune. Contact her at kimberly_bautista@saipantribune.com.

Related Posts

0

On the precipice of change, education always leads the way

Posted On Sep 27 2022
, By
0

Leaders bare state of education in CNMI

Posted On Sep 26 2022
, By
0

CNMI awarded $8.8 million in CIP funding

Posted On Sep 23 2022
, By
0

CNMI faces new challenge

Posted On Sep 23 2022
, By
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

On a scale of 1 to 5, with 1 being the lowest, what’s your level of confidence that the Legislature will be able to pass a budget law by the Sept. 30 deadline?
VoteResults

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

August 2022 - October 2022 Issue

Today’s Front Page

September 2022

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

Grant heightens interest in agriculture, beekeeping

Posted On Jun 30 2022

Preparing brilliants minds for the CNMI’s future

Posted On May 12 2022

DFW, USFWS, Pacific Bird Conservation team up to save birds

Posted On May 05 2022

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

Community Briefs - September 9, 2022

Posted On Sep 09 2022

Community Briefs - September 8, 2022

Posted On Sep 08 2022

Community Briefs - September 7, 2022

Posted On Sep 07 2022

BIBA MARIANAS!

woman weaving

Hafa Adai-Tirow Cultural Experience on Tuesdays, Thursdays

Posted On Aug 04 2022

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Marianas to celebrate World Tourism Day on Sept. 27

Posted On Sep 15 2021

Weather Forecast

September 29, 2022, 10:05 AM
Partly sunny
Partly sunny
30°C
real feel: 37°C
current pressure: 1020 mb
humidity: 79%
wind speed: 3 m/s E
wind gusts: 3 m/s
UV-Index: 4
sunrise: 6:07 AM
sunset: 6:08 PM
© 2022 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2022 Saipan Tribune