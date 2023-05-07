Lady Dolphins are top seed in girls soccer

In this file photo, Marianas High School’s Jannah Casarino, right, goes up against a Saipan Southern High School defender during their game in the girls high school 2023 NMIFA-PSS Interscholastic Soccer League at the NMI Soccer Training Center in Koblerville. (LEIGH GASES)

The Lady Dolphins are the No. 1 seeds in the girls high school 2023 NMIFA-PSS Interscholastic Soccer League as they won three games in a row at the NMI Soccer Training Center in Koblerville.

They recently won against Saipan Southern High School, 2-1
last Thursday. They also defeated Saipan International School last April 27, 5-3 and beat SSHS for the first time last April 25, 5-2.

The Lady Dolphins headed into the matchup last Thursday with a sense of urgency as they tried to secure the top seed in the league heading into the championship round. 

But the Lady Manta Rays struck first with a well-placed shot that found the back of the net in the 11th minute. The Lady Dolphins, with their relentless attacks finally paid off when Vaniqa Torres equalized the game in the 20th minute.

The game remained deadlocked until the second half when MHS’ Tamia Kileleman Hix scored the winning goal in the 35th minute. 

The Lady Dolphins consist of Allyssya Angeles, Erish Carreon, Jannah Casarino, Pyper Clark, Chris Hmaro, Alana Hayes, Tamia and Tyana Kileleman-Hix, Vianca Mangulabanan, Rizza Relucio, Jacqulene, Vanica, and Tiana Torres.

In the game last Tuesday between SSHS and SIS, the Lady Mantas outscored the Lady Geckos, 3-2.

The Lady Mantas’ Summer Manahane was the team’s top scorer as she scored two back to back goals in the early goings of the first half.

SSHS’ Christina Atalig scored their third goal in the 13 minute even before the Lady Geckos found the back of the net for their first goal.

Finally, SIS’ Serin Chung notched one goal in the 21st minute for a 3-1 game. They tried to catch up and put more goals on the board but they were reduced to just one more in the 45th minute and fell one goal shy to tie it up as time ran out.

MHS has three wins and one loss; SIS has two wins and two losses; and SSHS has one win and three losses.

The semifinals are set for tomorrow at 4:30pm between SIS and SSHS. The winner of that game will face MHS on Thursday, May 11 at 4:30pm.

Leigh Gases
Leigh Gases is the youngest reporter of Saipan Tribune and primarily covers community related news, but she also handles the utilities, education, municipal, and veterans beats. Contact Leigh at leigh_gases@saipantribune.com.

Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

© 2023 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




