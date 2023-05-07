Micronesian Games now set for June 2024

Share











MAITE, Guam—The Micronesian Games Council hosted a special virtual meeting last Tuesday, May 2, to discuss the recent decision on the postponement of the Majuro Micronesian Games. Updates were provided by the host country’s organizing committee on the venues and facilities, and concerns were addressed. After deliberation and discussion on a time frame, the Council unanimously consented on June 15-24, 2024 as the new dates for the Majuro Micronesian Games.

“The Micronesian Games is an event like no other. Its organization and participation by the 10 countries, states, and territories of Micronesia reflects the true spirit of our culture and identity and acknowledges the opportunities that sport brings to the youth of our countries. On behalf of the H.E. President David Kabua, members of his Cabinet, and the people and Government of the Republic of the Marshall Islands, we enthusiastically endorse these new dates and commit our ongoing support to the agreements we have made.

We look forward to welcoming our Micronesian Family and Friends in the summer of 2024!” quoting the letter from the Republic of the Marshall Islands Minister of Education, Sports & Training Wilbur Heine in a letter dated to the President of the Micronesian Games Council Aurelio P. Joab on May 5, 2023.

MGC executives will work directly with the host organizing committee on the facilitation and preparation of the Games headed by RMI Senator and Marshall Islands MGA President Anthony Muller.

The Micronesian Games Council would like to express its sincere appreciation to the President of the Republic of the Marshall Islands, his Cabinet, all the Micronesian Games Associations, stakeholders, and most especially to athletes for their patience as we look forward to everyone’s participation in 2024. (PR)