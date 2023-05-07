Micronesian Games now set for June 2024

By
|
Posted on May 08 2023

Tag:
Share

MAITE, Guam—The Micronesian Games Council hosted a special virtual meeting last Tuesday, May 2, to discuss the recent decision on the postponement of the Majuro Micronesian Games. Updates were provided by the host country’s organizing committee on the venues and facilities, and concerns were addressed. After deliberation and discussion on a time frame, the Council unanimously consented on June 15-24, 2024 as the new dates for the Majuro Micronesian Games. 

“The Micronesian Games is an event like no other. Its organization and participation by the 10 countries, states, and territories of Micronesia reflects the true spirit of our culture and identity and acknowledges the opportunities that sport brings to the youth of our countries. On behalf of the H.E. President David Kabua, members of his Cabinet, and the people and Government of the Republic of the Marshall Islands, we enthusiastically endorse these new dates and commit our ongoing support to the agreements we have made. 

We look forward to welcoming our Micronesian Family and Friends in the summer of 2024!” quoting the letter from the Republic of the Marshall Islands Minister of Education, Sports & Training Wilbur Heine in a letter dated to the President of the Micronesian Games Council Aurelio P. Joab on May 5, 2023. 

MGC executives will work directly with the host organizing committee on the facilitation and preparation of the Games headed by RMI Senator and Marshall Islands MGA President Anthony Muller. 

The Micronesian Games Council would like to express its sincere appreciation to the President of the Republic of the Marshall Islands, his Cabinet, all the Micronesian Games Associations, stakeholders, and most especially to athletes for their patience as we look forward to everyone’s participation in 2024. (PR)

Press Release
News under Press Release are official statements issued to Saipan Tribune giving information on a particular matter.

Related Posts

0

Sapong off to 5th world champs appearance

Posted On Sep 05 2019
, By
0

CNMI Athletics Team at 9th Micronesian Games

Posted On Aug 23 2018
, By
0

San Nicolas wants more tournaments

Posted On Aug 22 2018
, By
0

Weightlifters lead monthly honor rolls

Posted On Aug 13 2018
, By
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

This poll is no longer accepting votes

Do you support the idea of elected members of the Public Utilities Commission that will regulate all utility agencies in the CNMI?
VoteResults

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

February 2023 - April 2023 Issue

Today’s Front Page

May 2023

Life and Style

Whale of a carve nets Kohler win

Posted On Nov 02 2022

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

Environment

Conference highlights UOG Marine Lab’s quest to restore reefs

Posted On Dec 29 2022

Grant heightens interest in agriculture, beekeeping

Posted On Jun 30 2022

Preparing brilliants minds for the CNMI’s future

Posted On May 12 2022

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - April 28, 2023

Posted On Apr 28 2023
Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS- April 27, 2023

Posted On Apr 27 2023

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - April 26, 2023

Posted On Apr 26 2023

BIBA MARIANAS!

Ralph

Torres and OPD break grounds on the Garapan Revitalization Project

Posted On Nov 15 2022
woman weaving

Hafa Adai-Tirow Cultural Experience on Tuesdays, Thursdays

Posted On Aug 04 2022

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Weather Forecast

May 8, 2023, 6:18 PM
Sunny
Sunny
29°C
real feel: 33°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 71%
wind speed: 5 m/s E
wind gusts: 5 m/s
UV-Index: 2
sunrise: 5:51 AM
sunset: 6:36 PM
© 2023 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2023 Saipan Tribune