Lady Ol’Aces force rubber

Share











The Lady Ol’Aces kept their title hopes alive after beating the Baby Ol’Aces, 36-25, in Game 1 of their title duel in the women’s division of the Rollers 2020 Holiday Tournament last Saturday at the Koblerville Gymnasium.

The Lady Ol’Aces spread the wealth to force a rubber against the Baby Ol’Aces, who earned a twice-to-beat advantage in the finals after having an undefeated record in the preliminary round. The deciding Game 2 will be played this Saturday at 4pm.

Cassanda Camacho led the Lady Ol’Aces’ balanced scoring after firing 10 points. Four other Lady Ol’Aces players contributed at least two baskets apiece with Lia Rangamar adding 7 markers, Desrei Camacho and Jaime Pangelinan chipping in 6 apiece, and Tas Deleon Guerrero logging 5 points. Antonette Labausa rounded out the Lady Ol’Aces’ box score after making a basket.

As for the Baby Ol’Aces, only three players hit the board for the squad with Sed Camacho recording 12 points and Alliyah Fernandez and Paulyn Joyce tallying 7 and 5, respectively.

Cassandra Camacho dropped 8 of her total output in the first half to hand the Lady Ol’Aces a 21-13 halftime advantage. The rest of Cassandra’s teammates picked up where she left off in the second half for their double-digit margin and to keep the Lady Ol’Aces in the hunt for the division crown.

Sun Palace vs Rollers Blue

In the boys U19 division, Sun Palace won its last two matches to set a finals showdown against Rollers Blue.

Sun Palace first whipped Rollers Red last Sunday, 75-46, and then outclassed the Ol’Aces last Monday, 39-32, to notch the second and last finals berth. The first finals ticket went to Rollers Blue as it was unbeaten in the preliminary round.

Bryan Bernardo anchored Sun Palace’s demolition of Rollers Red after firing 19 points, while Tenorio also scored in twin digits with his 15 markers.

Against the Ol’Aces, Kristian Itaas, who made 9 markers in their victory over Rollers Red, this time broke into double figures when he made 14 and led Sun Palace to a finals stint.

Sun Palace will challenge Rollers Blue for the division championship this Saturday with Game 1 kicking off at 2:30pm. Rollers Blue holds the twice-to-beat edge over Sun Palace in the finals.

Women’s Division

Lady Ol’Aces 36—C. Camacho 10, Rangamar 7, D. Camacho 6, Pangelinan 6, Deleon Guerrero 5, Labausa 2.

Baby Ol’Aces 25—Camacho 12, Fernandez 8, Joyce 5.

Scoring by halves: 21-13, 36-25.

Boys U19 Sunday

Sun Palace 75—Bernardo 19, Tenorio 15, Hudkins 9, Itaas 9, Kim 8, Ferrari 8, Elchico 7.

Rollers Red 46—Christopher 18, V. Satur 14, Palmes 12, Pangelinan 2.

Scoring by halves: 31-17, 75-46.

Boys U19 Monday

Sun Palace 39—Itaas 14, T. Kim 8, Elchico 7, Tenorio 4, Contreras 4, Matalog 2.

Ol’Aces 32—Hapdei 11, Kapwich 10, Laniyo 4, Sacdalan 3, Basa 2, Jonny 2.

Scoring by halves: 20-18, 39-32.