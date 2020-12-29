CPA gets 3 new loading bridges

By
|
Posted on Dec 30 2020

Tag:
Share

After months of delays due to COVID-19, the Commonwealth Ports Authority’s contractor, AIC Marianas Inc., finally installs three new loading bridges at the Francisco C. Ada/Saipan International Airport last Dec. 28, just in time for the estimated date of arrivals from South Korea on Jan. 8. (CONTRIBUTED PHOTO)

The Commonwealth Ports Authority installed three new loading bridges last Dec. 28, just in time for the estimated start of the travel bubble with South Korea on Jan. 8.

The loading bridge, which is commonly called passenger boarding bridge, is an enclosed, elevated passageway that extends from an airport terminal gate to an airplane. The ones responsible for installing the bridges are CPA’s contractor, AIC Marianas Inc., and a subcontractor.

CPA chair Kimberlyn King- Hinds stated that the loading bridges have been here for a couple of months and the installation was delayed due to COVID-19’s impact on travel and scheduling.

The CNMI is expected to receive three more loading bridges, for a total of six new equipment. The first loading bridges are funded by the Federal Aviation Administration, while the last three are funded by COA’s insurance proceeds.

According to King-Hinds, CPA has insurance coverage for natural disasters. In this case, CPA’s insurance proceeds helped cover the repair or replacements of the damage caused by Super Typhoon Yutu last October 2018.

The last three to be installed is still under discussion and the project will go out for bid in late January or February.

Most of CPA’s projects that they have been pushing to expedite are either insurance proceeds-funded or federally funded.

According to Saipan Tribune archives, CPA engaged the contract for the loading bridges project last January 2019 with the construction firm, AIC Marianas. The project was designed in 2017, was advertised in 2018, and was scheduled for the award prior to Super Typhoon Yutu. Because of the typhoon, though, the contract was not executed until January 2019.

The project was to be performed in two phases due to the intricacies of working on the aircraft parking apron and to ensure that flight operations are not hampered. The first phase of the project consisted of the contractor mobilizing, staging, and fabricating the three bridges, which were manufactured by JBT in Utah.

The second phase of the project consisted of the demolition of the three originally contracted bridges. However, due to Super Typhoon Yutu and safety concerns stemming from the damaged bridges, CPA submitted a change order to the FAA to allow the contractor to demolish all six bridges.

Justine Nauta
Justine Nauta is Saipan Tribune's community and health reporter and has covered a wide range of news beats, including the Northern Marianas College and Commonwealth Health Care Corp. She's currently pursuing a bachelor’s degree in Rehabilitation and Human Services at NMC.

Related Posts

0

Fitch affirms ‘BB’ rating of CPA seaport revenue; outlook stable

Posted On Dec 14 2020
, By
0

CPA allocates funds to upgrade Tinian airport

Posted On Dec 04 2020
, By
0

CPA stays afloat with fed funds

Posted On Oct 23 2020
, By
0

CUC asks for CPA lots for 2 standby power plants

Posted On Sep 01 2020
, By
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

Today’s Front Page

October 2020

TAGA Plus

October - December 2020 Issue

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - December 24, 2020

Posted On Dec 24 2020

Community Briefs - December 9, 2020

Posted On Dec 09 2020

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - December 4, 2020

Posted On Dec 04 2020

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

Mariana

Working with the community to bring back the åga

Posted On Dec 17 2020
500

Plant. Picture. Post: Join the #Plant500Marianas Trees Challenge

Posted On Dec 10 2020

Coral culture and restoration through the Saipan Pilot Coral Nursery

Posted On Nov 26 2020

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

BIBA MARIANAS!

Rising star Elvis Han visits Marianas

Posted On Oct 04 2019

MVA woos MICE travel at Beijing workshop

Posted On Sep 05 2019

Guam governor joins GVB delegation to woo Japan

Posted On Sep 03 2019

Weather Forecast

December 30, 2020, 10:12 PM
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy
27°C
real feel: 29°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 73%
wind speed: 4 m/s ESE
wind gusts: 4 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 6:43 AM
sunset: 5:57 PM
© 2020 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

Sitemap    Policy

Copyright © 2020 Saipan Tribune